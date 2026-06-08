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Charlie Georgiou supported his brother Zach's 'Love Island USA' Season 8 ship with Bryce.

Love Island's Charlie Weighs In The Zach/Bryce Ship & Fan Edits

Zryce in five!!

by Dylan Kickham
Peacock

There’s an unexpected love story brewing in the Love Island USA Season 8 villa — or, at least, that’s how fans are viewing the palpable connection between Zach Georgiou and Bryce Dettloff. After an interesting bed-sharing moment, some flirty exchanges, and even the joking proposition of a throuple, a popular fan-ship has arisen on social media: Zryce. And it’s not just fans who are invested in the pairing.

Zach’s older brother Charlie Georgiou (who was a bombshell last season) has revealed he’s also a Zryce shipper thanks to several viewers tagging him in the growing collection of fan edits on TikTok.

“To all the people that are asking me, have I seen the edits of Zryce. I get tagged in about 10 a day. Probably more, but on average about 10 a day, no joke,” Charlie said in a June 7 video on his Instagram Stories. “So I see it. I'm there. I live it. I breathe it. I'm on this journey with you guys as they progress. It is just fascinating, though — I didn't know the rules stated you could be in two couples at the same time.”

Instagram/@charliegeorgio

Charlie’s final remark was a joke about how Zach is currently coupled up with Kayda Bosse, while Bryce is with Trinity Tatum at the moment. But those pairing haven’t stopped shippers from imagining a potential polycule, with may fans comparing their situation to the 2024 film Challengers.

To further cement his support for the ship, Charlie also shared a screenshot of Zach calling Bryce “my number one” when discussing their romantic connections.

Instagram/@charliegeorgio

While it may be too early to tell if Zach and Bryce are just joking around or not, host Ariana Madix did just provide a very timely reminder that Love Island does not prevent contestants from pairing up with a partner of the same sex.

“Listen, there's no rules,” Madix said in a June 4 interview when asked about the potential for queer relationships. “No producer is like, 'You can't.' So I think they would follow it if it happened, for sure. I would love to see it happen.”