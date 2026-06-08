There’s an unexpected love story brewing in the Love Island USA Season 8 villa — or, at least, that’s how fans are viewing the palpable connection between Zach Georgiou and Bryce Dettloff. After an interesting bed-sharing moment, some flirty exchanges, and even the joking proposition of a throuple, a popular fan-ship has arisen on social media: Zryce. And it’s not just fans who are invested in the pairing.

Zach’s older brother Charlie Georgiou (who was a bombshell last season) has revealed he’s also a Zryce shipper thanks to several viewers tagging him in the growing collection of fan edits on TikTok.

“To all the people that are asking me, have I seen the edits of Zryce. I get tagged in about 10 a day. Probably more, but on average about 10 a day, no joke,” Charlie said in a June 7 video on his Instagram Stories. “So I see it. I'm there. I live it. I breathe it. I'm on this journey with you guys as they progress. It is just fascinating, though — I didn't know the rules stated you could be in two couples at the same time.”

Charlie’s final remark was a joke about how Zach is currently coupled up with Kayda Bosse, while Bryce is with Trinity Tatum at the moment. But those pairing haven’t stopped shippers from imagining a potential polycule, with may fans comparing their situation to the 2024 film Challengers.

To further cement his support for the ship, Charlie also shared a screenshot of Zach calling Bryce “my number one” when discussing their romantic connections.

While it may be too early to tell if Zach and Bryce are just joking around or not, host Ariana Madix did just provide a very timely reminder that Love Island does not prevent contestants from pairing up with a partner of the same sex.

“Listen, there's no rules,” Madix said in a June 4 interview when asked about the potential for queer relationships. “No producer is like, 'You can't.' So I think they would follow it if it happened, for sure. I would love to see it happen.”