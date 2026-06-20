From steamy shower makeout sessions to secret, horny hookups once the lights go off, Love Island USA Season 8 may just go down as the spiciest season in the franchise’s history. It’s safe to say that “exploring connections” in the Villa has already been taken to a steamy new level — and a few jaw-dropping intimate moments have stood out among the rest.

Whether it be 22-year-old islander Corbin Mims asking if he can “get a kiss” for what seems like the millionth time this season, or 26-year-old islander Gabriel Vasconcelos lip-locking every bombshell who struts into the Villa, there has been no shortage of sexual tension this summer.

While some hookups have sparked new romances, others have fueled some of the season’s messiest drama. At this point, love triangles have become the new norm, proving that a single kiss can turn the villa into what seems like a war zone. One day it’s just an innocent (or not-so-innocent) make-out, and the next it’s a three-way standoff explaining each of your connections at the recoupling (Sincere, we’re looking at you).

Through challenges, intimate kisses in Soul Ties, and nights spent in the Hideaway, these islanders know how to get it on. So sit back and grab your portable fan, because it’s about to get extremely hot as we unpack the sexiest Love Island USA Season 8 hookups so far.

You’re Under Arrest

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Officer Sexy Pants wasted no time when it came to putting his cop skills to good use (if you know what I mean). During the first challenge of the season, Sean Reifel and Melanie Moreno put their chemistry to the test through a kiss. And to her surprise, Sean did not hold back. He grabbed her hands, pinned them against the wall near her head, and planted a steamy kiss on her. Melanie’s response? “Oh sh*t, we’re going to have a good f*cking summer,” she exclaimed, smiling ear-to-ear.

Zryce Who?

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Sorry Zryce shippers, but Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum proved they're the real deal early on with a seriously hot make-out session. Shortly after Trinity stood behind Bryce’s door during the first challenge, the pair made their way to Say Less, where they shared an intimate kiss — their first outside of a challenge. And the best part? He asked before kissing her. We love a consensual king! These fan-favorites had everyone giddy, giving Season 8 one of its first swoon-y moments of real romance.

Melanie’s Make-Out Marathon

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If the villa had an Olympic event, Melanie would take home the gold in table tennis. During the “Dirty the Sheets” challenge, Melanie turned a simple kiss into a back-and-forth make-out session, where she ping-ponged between Sincere Rhea and Corbin, in an attempt to figure out which one was her connection. To her defense, she insisted on the fact that she could not tell who was who, as she was blindfolded. Needless to say, it was definitely steamy — the kind of moment that had everyone watching a little too closely.

Not So Sincere After All

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Not too long after Sol Mýa made her bombshell appearance during the “Dirty the Sheets” challenge, she and Sincere got to exploring their connection. And by exploring, I mean sharing a passionate kiss in Say Less, all while Sincere’s connection with Melanie was already hanging on by a thread. The kiss was undeniably hot, but one thing’s for sure: Sincere wasn’t being all that sincere. He just couldn’t resist — summer Sol-stice arrived earlier than expected.

Dirty In The Shower

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America’s votes brought Beatriz Hatz’s Love Island journey to an early end, leaving Gabriel to recouple with hot new bombshell, Jen Terry. During the World Cup soccer challenge, the two seriously turned up the heat, putting on quite the show during their steamy shower make-out sesh. The moment was so intense, that even the islanders couldn’t look away. Kenzie Annis mentioned she felt like she was “watching a porno,” a sentiment many viewers probably shared.