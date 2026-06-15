The first few islanders from Season 8 of Love Island USA have officially logged back online after leaving the internet-free villa, and they were met with some huge surprises. First-eliminated contestant Sean Reifel was thrown for a loop when he learned his hometown mayor released a negative statement about his involvement in the reality show, and second-out Beatriz Hatz was also confused to discover some viewers had been speculating about her sexuality. In her unapologetically blunt fashion, Beatriz was quick to address the rumors.

During the June 13 episode of Love Island USA’s Aftersun, Beatriz was able to FaceTime her friend to get the rundown on everything that’s been happening on social media during her week and a half in Fiji. And the Paralympian’s bestie didn’t waste any time getting to the gossip. “Bro, these b*tches swear that you're gay,” Bea’s friend said in the video. “It's a big thing on the internet.”

Beatriz was visibly shocked by this revelation, as her friend called out the “weird” assumptions: “Y’all insist on giving her a label that she doesn’t identify with. That’s weird for anyone, you know what I’m saying?”

The reality star lamented that this is familiar territory for any woman who excels in sports. "Athletes are always put in that box," Beatriz said. "Like, 'If you're a female athlete, you're probably gay.'"

But in her case, that couldn’t be further from the truth: "I'm just a tomboy. Let me live my life. I love d*ck, please!"

Peacock

Beatriz’s elimination came as a curveball early in Love Island USA Season 8, after a triple bombshell twist and a rogue vote from America forced her out of the villa. She initially coupled up with Sean, but took her chance to jump over to Day 2 bombshell Gabriel Vasconcelos.

Her relationship with Gabriel was mostly drama-free — even if he kissed other women and felt uncomfortable with Beatriz praising other men in a challenge — but when America was forced to vote on an islander new bombshell Jen Terry should be paired with, Gabriel seemed to be the only viable option. And so, despite a good standing among the cast, Beatriz was pushed out of the villa.