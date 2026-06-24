It’s a wet, hot Love Island USA summer, and the Season 8 islanders have certainly brought the drama so far. In the weeks since the Peacock show started taking over FYPs across the country, there have been multiple chaotic recouplings, a dramatic Casa Amor shake-up, and even some controversies outside the villa.

Fans have already said goodbye to some memorable islanders, including Paralympian Beatriz Hatz and bombshell Sol Dean. It’s easy to knock contestants for getting dumped in the early weeks of the season while sitting on your couch — but let’s be real, would you make it much further? The answer to how long your Love Island reign could last might very well lie in your birth chart.

At any point, a hot new bombshell can enter the villa, but the length of their stay is written in the stars. Are sensitive water signs cosmically sentenced to an early-season dumping, or will their emotions carry them to an unexpected victory? Do confident, passionate fire signs have what it takes to survive Casa Amor? Ahead, find out how long your sign could kick it on Love Island USA — and what would ultimately send them home, or lead them to a villa victory.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Final Four Peacock Your unabashed confidence and vibrant energy make you the Love Island bombshell to end all bombshells. You know what you want, and you’re not afraid to say it, so when you set your sights on someone — perhaps somebody who is already coupled up — you’re absolutely getting your way, regardless of what people have to say about it. Your boldness will most definitely earn you a spot in the final four couples, and while you may not win the grand prize (because of your controversial actions early on), you’ll leave the villa a fan favorite.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Dumped In Week 3 Ever the determined strategist, you entered the villa with a plan to win. Your natural confidence leads you to couple up quickly, and your pleasure-seeking tendencies may end with you sneaking to the Hideaway together. Your loyalty and pragmatic approach to the game are admirable, but unfortunately, drama-obsessed Love Island fans don’t always appreciate when a pair locks it down early on. They take the opportunity to vote and meddle with your relationship, and you’re booted by Week 3.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Dumped In Week 5 Your witty banter means you’re pretty much the definition of “good chat.” You’re an immediate standout of the OG islanders. Your quick-thinking and adaptable nature serves you well in challenges, and your outgoing and friendly personality means that any islander who doesn’t want to couple up with you still wants you in their corner. You’ll make it far, but eventually your ability to talk to anyone might leave you stranded without that special someone. You’re out by Week 5, but don’t worry, the whole villa is absolutely shook to see you go.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Dumped After Casa Amor Peacock Oh sweet, sensitive Cancer, you should not have even considered going on this show… and yet, here you are. Fortunately, or maybe unfortunately, your ever-changing moods and strong desire for commitment make you great TV. You’re an Amaya Papaya through and through, but her victory was certainly one in a million. The pressure (and the tears) will simply become too much — you won’t make it past Casa Amor.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Grand Prize Winner Be honest — you knew this already. Leos have all the qualities necessary to win Love Island. You’re ambitious and headstrong, and you thrive in the spotlight, but you also have an irresistible magnetism, a strong sense of self-worth, and a deeply romantic side that will assist you in not only winning over the voters but winning hearts in the villa, too. You’ll walk away with $100k and a loving partner to split it with.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Dumped After Casa Amor Before the sun even sets on Day 1, it’s clear that you’re the villa’s resident therapist. Your analytical nature, listening skills, and down-to-earth personality make you a natural choice for fellow islanders to pull you for a vent session. Unfortunately, it’s easier for you to unpack others’ emotions than to express your own, so you’re more open with your friends in the villa than with the islander you’re coupled up with. You play a critical role in early-season drama, but you get dumped during the recoupling post–Casa Amor.

Libra (September 23 – October 22 ): Grand Prize Winner Peacock Leo might be the obvious choice to walk away with the grand prize, but you have all the skills necessary to be an unexpected victor (plus, you can’t deny your signs’ compatibility — you two are endgame). You’re famously diplomatic, which helps you navigate the heated social dynamics of the villa, but your effortless charm and romantic side will win hearts on- and off-screen. That $100k prize is yours!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Dumped On Day 3 Your passionate personality and uncanny ability to sniff out fakeness would serve you well in the villa — but jealousy is a disease, and for you, it’s chronic. You’re selective about who you show your true, vulnerable self to, so when your early connection expresses an interest in exploring, it sends you into a spiral. It’s not the best look, and sadly your Love Island journey ends after three short, emotionally exhausting days.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Final Four You look perfectly at home in the villa. Your witty one-liners are instant viral hits, and your optimistic attitude means you’re leading the pack in every audience vote. Plus, you’re certainly too open-minded to shy away from a challenge, whether that means getting grinded on or slimed. Your sweet and passionate side leads you to find a true match, and you make it to the final four couples together.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Dumped In Week 1 Peacock You take everything seriously, but come on, this is Love Island. Your goal-oriented, no-nonsense approach to dating might work well IRL, but in the villa, you’d be better off dropping your hard exterior and showing off your tender, playful side underneath. You don’t figure that out fast enough, though, and are promptly dumped by the end of Week 1, after the first bombshell arrives to shake things up.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Arrive, Then Get Dumped, At Casa Amor You’re the definition of “just here for the zip line.” You show up during Casa Amor, and you enjoy every second of it. You’re making friends, making out, catching a tan — what could be better? You don’t land in a solid couple and are left behind after Casa, but you’re cool with it. Can’t force a connection! Your Instagram following is up, so you have no complaints.