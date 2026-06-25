Kyle Cooke Says It's "Unfortunate" West Wilson Is Leaving Summer House

After West Wilson confirmed he’s dating Kyle Cooke’s ex-wife at the end of March, you’d think Cooke would be happy to learn this former friend will not be returning to the new season of Summer House. But, in an unexpected twist, Cooke said he’s actually upset to learn that Wilson is exiting the series. The Loverboy founder explained his complicated feelings on the June 24 episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

“It’s unfortunate,” Cooke said of Wilson’s departure. “It was [only] months ago that I considered him a friend.”

Reports first surfaced that Wilson would not be a cast member on Summer House’s upcoming Season 11 in mid-June. Wilson confirmed his exit during a June 24 video on the Broadcast Boys Instagram account. “I wanted to tell it on my own, but that is true,” Wilson said. “In [Bravo’s] defense, I don’t think it would have been a fun summer.”

However, the reports did claim that Wilson may still appear in the spinoff series In the City, which Cooke stars in. Cooke couldn’t provide much clarity on this possibility, simply calling it a “big conundrum.”

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Cooke’s sympathetic remarks for Wilson come as a surprise, considering his pointed reaction to the revelation that Wilson had begun dating his ex-wife Amanda Batula around the time he and Batula announced their divorce.

A day after Wilson and Batula confirmed their relationship, Cooke expressed compassion for Batula while highlighted Wilson’s red flags. “At the end of the day, all I know is West seems to be the kind of guy playing multiple women at the same time,” Cooke said in an April 1 video. “And somehow 50,000 people have decided West deserves their follow, and meanwhile they're just lighting up Amanda. I just feel bad. Amanda knows what she did was wrong and she's trying to come to terms with it.”

Season 11 of Summer House will reportedly begin filming the first weekend of July, without Wilson in the cast.