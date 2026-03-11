Kyle Cooke responds to rumors he cheated on Amanda Batula.

Kyle Cooke is responding to rumors that he cheated on Amanda Batula during their marriage. Throughout Summer House Season 10, growing tension between the couple has been obvious — and at one point, Batula told Cooke that she’s received DMs that he was being unfaithful.

During a March 10 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Cooke responded to the viral speculation. “It’s tough. [There’s] so much noise, but I feel bad she’s had to deal with that. Look, I can tell you, I was not, like, physically or emotionally unfaithful,” he told host Andy Cohen.

Cooke also discussed Batula’s approach to public scrutiny — and her talent for not taking the criticism to heart. “It takes effort,” he said. “I mean, I couldn't open my phone for two months, I was drowning in it. But she's been very supportive. I try to be there for her, especially with some of the rumors she's entangled with. It's not easy, there's no playbook on how to navigate this, but we're trying.” (In February, rumors about Batula dating fellow cast member West Wilson have taken over — though Cooke says they’re “outrageous” and he doesn’t think there’s any “merit” to the speculation.)

As for photos of Cooke with other women, he said, “The pictures I've seen are with people who are my friends that are mistaken for random people.” Cooke also gave an update on his current romantic life — and according the reality star, he has is not dating.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the only rumor floating around about Cooke’s behavior. In December, Batula opened up about Cooke sleeping at a fan’s house after a long night out. Cooke later clarified that he fell asleep at an after-party. “I don’t use anything to keep myself wired, so I think I ended up falling asleep on a couch, and suddenly it was almost 6 a.m.,” he told People. “Do I regret the situation? Absolutely. But that’s the truth and full extent of what happened."

One month later, in January, Cooke and Batula announced their split, sharing a joint statement on Instagram. "After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple," they wrote. "We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing. It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter. Amanda & Kyle."