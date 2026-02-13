Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke announced their split in January, but the latest season of Summer House, which was filmed in the summer of 2025, shows cracks in their marriage pre-breakup. In Episode 2, Cooke was filmed venting to the other men about his relationship with Batula — specifically, her smoking weed every night, blaming their lack of intimacy on her habit.

In the show, Cooke told Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, and West Wilson about Batula smoking every night and falling asleep right after — prompting Wilson to question when they have sex. “Good question,” Cooke responded before insinuating that they had not been intimate at all.

On Feb. 11, a fan of the show posted on TikTok about Cooke’s comments. “If you didn’t know that Amanda Batula was gardening, you have not been paying attention. I’ve seen that girl — my queen — make some of the most outrageous late night snacks,” she said in the video. “By the way, Kyle, that’s not why you aren’t hooking up with your wife. That’s not why. If anything, that’s only making you tolerable to her. I’m really sorry. I’m sorry, man.”

In the comments section, Batula seemingly agreed with his assessment. “You get it,” she wrote under the video.

In the episode, Batula walked in on Cooke’s conversation, quickly picking up on the fact they they were talking about her. She asked what they were talking about, and when they all hesitated, she pressed, “Someone say it. I'm gonna find out one way or another, and it's better you tell me now in person than to find out on camera.”

Cooke told her, “I just feel like you're very disinterested in me and ... us. You haven't asked a question in years.” Batula told him, “You over-exaggerate everything.” Kyle added, “I want companionship and friendship and, like, I don't get that. You don't give me anything.”

Although Batula seemed open about privately discussing the issue in more depth, she later updated the cameras that Cooke had not followed up on his concerns.