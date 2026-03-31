Summer House's Amanda Batula & West Wilson Confirm Romance Rumors

Summer House is about to be spicier than ever. After rumors of a secret relationship between stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson started spreading, the two broke their silence in a joint statement, confirming they are indeed an item. This new relationship update comes just two months after Batula ended her marriage to Kyle Cooke, another Summer House star. So... yeah, the living situation might be a little awkward this year.

Batula and Wilson both posted the same statement to their Instagram Stories on March 31, clearing up the gossip about their recent closeness. “We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” the joint statement began. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

Not only does the new romance affect Batula’s divorce from Cooke, but it also has ripple effects for the rest of the show’s cast — most notably Ciara Miller, who dated Wilson a couple of years back.

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“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected,” the new couple continued. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, longstanding friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

Batula and Wilson finished their remarks by asking fans not to jump to conclusions about their connection, and to try to understand how they had to approach this public announcement: “As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”