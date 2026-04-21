West Wilson Reveals Exactly When He Started Dating Amanda Batula

West Wilson is finally addressing the biggest question involving his new relationship with Amanda Batula. After the Summer House co-stars surprised fans by revealing they’re dating in late March, speculation quickly arose about when the romance began... since Batula had only just announced her divorce from ex-husband Kyle Cooke a couple months earlier. Though the duo remained mum for a while, Wilson has laid out the timeline in a recent interview.

Wilson and Batula’s new relationship came as a shock to everyone, including Cooke, who admitted that he was still confused about specific details after the announcement. “I don't understand the timeline just yet,” Cooke said at the time. “It's a mental mindf*ck for me, because there's so much we're still watching from that summer. I'm at a little bit of a loss for words.”

Chatter quickly arose that Wilson and Batula may have been together for a while before going public, with some claiming they were already an item by early February. These rumors caused scandal, since Batula and Cooke had only just announced their divorce on Jan. 19. They had been married for four years, and together for over a decade — but fans began to wonder if Batula started seeing Wilson when she was still with Cooke. Wilson has since clarified that his girlfriend was no longer seeing Cooke when their romance began.

“That’s one thing I would like to be very clear about: there was no overlap,” Wilson said on the April 20 epsiode of his Show Me Something podcast. “I know there’s a thousand different theories on the internet right now, but that is one thing that for sure did not happen. Everyone was single.”

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Wilson did confirm that he and Batula began having “serious” feelings for one another in February, after she and Cooke had announced their divorce. After that, Wilson stressed that “a lot has happened in a very, very short amount of time.”

Wilson went on to say he’s reached out to several of his Summer House co-stars in the wake of the bombshell, but he wasn’t surprised that his texts were ignored by several of them.

“Which is to be expected and I get it,” Wilson said. “That's the hardest part I think with this whole situation is my actions have hurt people that I care about. But the reunion's coming up and I can give those apologies face to face and also clear up all of the crazy sh*t that's been on the internet.”