Amanda Batula Apologizes For "Hurt" She's Caused By Dating West Wilson

Amanda Batula is addressing the intense backlash over her new relationship. The Summer House star shocked fans by recently confirming she’s dating her co-star West Wilson. The announcement caused instant mayhem, given Batula and Wilson’s other connections among the cast. After a nearly two-week social media hiatus, Batula posted a response to all the chatter — and also provided a much-needed update on the Season 10 reunion, where everything will come out.

Several days after Batula and Wilson went public with their romance on March 31, Batula returned to Instagram to post an apology on April 10. "Hi guys, I’ll keep this short and sweet. I've obviously been MIA," Batula wrote. "But I wanted to come back on and say that I'm truly sorry to everyone I've disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I've reached out to individually."

Though Batula didn’t name them, she is likely speaking about her ex-husband Kyle Cooke and her friend Ciara Miller. Batula and Cooke announced their divorce after five years of marriage in January, a few months before rumors bubbled up about Batula and Wilson. (Cooke has since voiced his support for Batula amid the drama, but was not so forgiving towards Wilson.) For her part, Miller dated Wilson in 2023, and she has made some not-so-subtle remarks about not feeling great that her close friend is dating her ex.

Batula’s latest statement continued with a plea to fans to not judge her if she seems like she’s trying to disregard the situation. “For the sake of my mental health, I'm going to try to start living with some sense of normalcy. If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me,” the reality star wrote. “I'm not ignoring what's happened or unfolded.”

She concluded by confirmed that she will be present for the Summer House Season 10 reunion, which will reportedly film in late April, but likely won’t air until late May. “I'll be at the reunion and will be addressing any and all questions honestly and directly there,” Batula stated.