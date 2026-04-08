Ciara Miller's Quote About Stealing Your Friend’s Ex Is Everything

Ciara Miller has some thoughts on one dating taboo that she’s become all too familiar with recently. On April 7, the Summer House star attended the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles and did red carpet interviews with the cast. During a conversation with Sydney Sweeney, Miller asked what the “next step” should be after “steal[ing] your friend’s ex-boyfriend.”

The question had a bit of a double meaning. In Euphoria, Sweeney’s character Cassie dates her best friend Maddy’s ex Nate, and trailers for Season 3 show the duo getting married. At the same time, Miller has recent personal experience that mirrors that storyline. In March, Miller’s friend Amanda Batula confirmed a romance with her ex, West Wilson.

“I mean, if you steal your friend’s ex-boyfriend, what do you think is the next step? I feel like you ought to get married. You got to make it worth it,” Miller said to Sweeney, who agreed with her assessment. “It’s not good. I mean, I would hope so. You got to make it worth something ‘cause that’s just worth too much pain,” The Housemaid star replied.

Miller shared the moment on Instagram, adding a pointed caption to the post, “Asking for a friend.”

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Miller’s comment comes a week after Batula and Wilson confirmed the rumors they were seeing each other, by posting a joint statement to their Instagram Stories on March 31. “We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” they wrote. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

Batula’s ex-husband, Kyle Cooke, has also spoken out about the situation. “It definitely makes me second-guess a lot of things from last summer. At a minimum, just how checked out she was. In my own unsuccessful ways, I was still trying to put an effort in,” he said about the new intel, especially considering the latest season of Summer House, which is currently airing on Peacock. “It's a mental mindf*ck for me, because there's so much we're still watching from that summer. I'm at a little bit of a loss for words.”

“I understand people have all sorts of opinions, and I'm not justifying any behavior, but from what I'm seeing she's kind of getting cyberbullied. And at the end of the day, all I know is West seems to be the kind of guy playing multiple women at the same time,” Cooke continued. “And somehow 50,000 people have decided West deserves their follow, and meanwhile they're just lighting up Amanda. I just feel bad. Amanda knows what she did was wrong and she's trying to come to terms with it.”