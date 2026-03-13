Sydney Sweeney "never felt confident" about her boobs until 'Euphoria.'

These days, Sydney Sweeney seems totally confident in her body. But according to the Christy star, she did not always feel that way. In a March 12 interview with Us Weekly, Sweeney said she “never felt confident” about her boobs until she started playing Cassie in Euphoria.

Sweeney — who founded her own lingerie brand, SYRN, in January — told the outlet that she struggled with body confidence when she was younger. “I grew up with boobs. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident,” she recalled. “I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide.”

Her big break in Euphoria in 2019 changed things for Sweeney. “It wasn’t until [I played] Cassie in Euphoria that I started realizing it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible. We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin,” she said. The show’s third (and widely-presumed final) season will premiere on HBO on May 31, 2026.

Cassie’s costumes might have helped Sweeney, but she still wanted more supportive styles — hence, the launch of SYRN. “I’d always be like, ‘Oh, this fit doesn’t work,’” she told Us. “‘I don’t have the support I want. The straps are digging into my shoulders or it’s kind of itchy and riding up.’ I started a whole Pinterest board of thousands of photos of inspiration, and I [thought], ‘I should actually do this.’ And we put it together.”

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So far, SYRN has released a wide range of styles and sizes. According to Sweeney, this kind of variety is on purpose. “What’s cool about SYRN is there’s something for everybody. Even if you know who you are, you want to discover what you like,” she said. “I have so many worlds you can jump into. You can mix and match, [and] feel all the different sides.”

Sweeney also shared her goals for SYRN customers. “I hope they feel confident, excited. If they want to be cozy, they feel cozy. If they want to be romantic, they feel like they’re living in their own daydream,” she added.