West Wilson Has Reportedly Been Dropped From Summer House

West Wilson is going to have to make some new summer plans, because he’s apparently not returning to Bravo’s Hamptons vacation home. The Summer House star, who’s recently caused a huge stir after revealing his relationship with co-star Amanda Batula, has reportedly been dropped by the reality show, which is about to begin production on Season 11. While this doesn’t mean Wilson won’t show up at some point in the future, it sounds like his time as a main cast member has come to an end.

TMZ broke the news about on June 15, citing anonymous sources who claimed Bravo decided to not include Wilson in Season 11’s cast. Per the report, the next season of Summer House is slated to start rolling on July 4 weekend, but Wilson was not asked to join the rest of the Hamptons group. Apparently, production is still keeping options open for Wilson to potentially make cameo appearances later on, but he will not be a main focus for the series moving forward, it seems.

The decision comes after months of drama caused by Wilson and Batula announcing their romantic relationship at the end of March. At the time, Batula was fresh off of her divorce from longtime partner and co-star Kyle Cooke, and Wilson was seemingly working to repair things with his ex-girlfriend and co-star Ciara Miller. After the revelation, both Cooke and Miller admitted to being surprised and betrayed by the shocking relationship, and questions arose around the timeline of when things first became romantic between Wilson and Batula.

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Similar to how Scandoval affected Vanderpump Rules, Wilson and Batula’s covert romance (colloquially dubbed Scamanda) has brought renewed interest to Summer House, while also inciting widespread backlash targeted at the newly revealed relationship. The drama was so intense, Bravo lengthened the Season 10 reunion into a whopping three parts, with the bulk of each special focusing on the cast dissecting Wilson and Batula’s behavior. Plus, the network is airing a bonus episode of the series to focus on the backlash.

Bravo and Wilson have yet to officially comment on the situation.