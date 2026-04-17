Ciara Miller is finally speaking — and everyone’s listening. On April 17, Glamour published its cover story with the Summer House star. It was Miller’s first interview since Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their romance in joint Instagram Stories on March 31. Here’s what she said about their betrayal and how she’s getting through it, especially considering this season of Summer House is still airing.

“It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors,” Miller told Glamour. “To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf*ck.”

“Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason,” she added. “What’s done in the dark always comes to light. And sometimes you really don’t even have to do anything except sit back and let the universe handle it all.”

Miller added that she was “definitely” closer to Batula than Wilson even though she and Wilson were “working on [their] relationship.” She added, “Because we are exes, sometimes you spin the block; sometimes you land in situations where you guys are out. I feel like there’s room to do that if that’s your ex.”

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She also said that Batula’s betrayal was deeper than West’s. “At the end of the day, a guy’s a guy. Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man,” she said. “But I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part.”

Miller also mentioned the times she had defended Batula and advocated for her. “I’ve fought with your own husband to advocate for you. I have championed you. I have tried to be there in different ways for you and help you and get you to see your value in yourself,” she said. “And so to be disregarded in such a disrespectful way is…. Honestly, it’s.... I’m at a loss for words sometimes.”

She gave some insight into how she learned about the news, too. Apparently, she got a “less than 24 hours” heads-up that Batula and Wilson would be confirming their relationship and read their joint statement “with the rest of the world.”

As for her and Batula, their last conversation was “minimal,” and Miller teased that it would be addressed more fully at the reunion, which will be filming soon.