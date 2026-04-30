Ciara Miller is ready to shake it off — literally. The Summer House fan fave is officially joining the next season of Dancing With the Stars, and she couldn’t be more excited to start rehearsals later this summer. “I’ve been wanting to do Dancing With the Stars for forever, so this is my dream come true,” Miller tells Elite Daily.

She has more than a decade of training in her back pocket. “I was pretty much in dance from the moment I could walk,” she says, citing years of ballet, jazz, and hip-hop classes. And she’s hopeful those skills will come back to her relatively easily. “The thing that I’m nervous about is being in L.A. for more than a week,” Miller says. The 30-year-old is a New Yorker to her core, but she’s planning to take full advantage of the West Coast’s perks while living there. “I’m going to have a car again,” she says. “I’m planning parts of my life revolving around food.”

Her first stop? The Sonic drive-through for a chili-cheese dog and frozen refresher. Miller is the face of the fast-food brand’s latest campaign, which she stars in with Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix. “I grew up on Sonic. I thought that was going to be my first job, with the roller skates,” Miller says. As for working with Madix: “I love Ariana. She is, first of all, the best. She’s such a breath of fresh air, and she really is so easy to work with. She’s kind of like the big sister from the Bravo network.”

I don’t typically ride waves, but it’s very nice that people are so nice.

Both Miller and Madix have endured their fair share of Bravo drama, and both have come out the other side with packed work calendars and fans firmly in their corner. Since Miller’s recent comments about dating a friend’s ex went viral, the support has been pouring in. “I don’t typically ride waves, but it’s very nice that people are so nice,” she says. “I am not living too deep into the internet, but it’s honestly very shocking — and very surreal at the same time.”

One person she never expected to hear from was Rihanna, whom Miller’s castmate Mia Calabrese met recently at a birthday party (and who is rumored to have some thoughts about the current state of affairs). “Mia talked to Rihanna. We’ve started going by first names. I was like, “Oh, our friend Robyn,’” Miller jokes. “I was like, ‘That’s enough. We were one degree of separation away.’”

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Below, Miller opens up about the former Traitors castmate who gave her DWTS advice, her best girl’s-girl wisdom, and her friendship with Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen.

Elite Daily: Have any former DWTS contestants given you advice since your casting was announced?

Ciara Miller: Dylan [Efron] texted me immediately, giving me a whole long list of advice. He’s like, “I could go on and on,” running through partner picks — like, “Who do you want? You should be with this person and that person.” I told him, “I’ve got to get through this week first.” Honestly, I still need to listen to some voice notes that he sent me.

ED: You’ve been hosting a bunch of red carpets for shows and movies recently. What’s your favorite celeb interaction you’ve had?

CM: For Wuthering Heights, the whole backdrop of everything was just so breathtaking. The fashion on that carpet was insane, like Margot Robbie’s Schiaparelli. At Euphoria, Marshawn Lynch was on the carpet, and he’s the best. He’s always fun to talk to.

Mia talked to Rihanna. We’ve started going by first names. I was like, “Oh, our friend Robyn.”

ED: Venita Aspen from Southern Charm was telling me about your Wuthering Heights look — she was obsessed and said it was Venita-coded.

CM: Venita loves when I’m so girly because we’re so polar opposite in terms of style. One day we’re going to do a closet switch, and I know she’ll… as long as she doesn’t put me in Lilly Pulitzer or something. Is that what it’s called? I don’t even know.

ED: Who are some other favorite girls in your life, and what have they taught you?

CM: Obviously, my girlfriend Mia. I love her. She has that older-sister energy. She tells you what you don’t want to hear, but when you need to hear it. She’s someone who I definitely lean on at all times for support. We are literally attached at the hip. We live in the same building, and now we’re like, “We could never live apart. We have to live in the same neighborhood and raise our kids together and do all of the things.”

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Paige [DeSorbo] is still one of my closest friends. I love her dearly. She’s also a big sister to me in this industry and in my life. She’s a very reliable figure that I love, and someone that I’m calling all the time.

ED: What is your best piece of girl’s-girl advice?

CM: Decenter men.

ED: Who would be your dream person to interview on a red carpet?

CM: Naomi Campbell. I would love to interview her, but I probably wouldn’t make it through the interview.

ED: The Summer House crew often does breakfast together. What’s your go-to hungover order?

CM: French toast sticks. Sonic has the best ones — I will order three orders of them. I never order French toast anywhere else. I only want them in stick form.

ED: You’re checking so many things off the bucket list this year. What are you manifesting next?

CM: Peace.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.