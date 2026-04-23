Ciara Miller & Maura Higgins Join Dancing With The Stars Season 35

Last season of Dancing with the Stars was one of the competition show’s buzziest ever, and the series is clearly keeping its foot on the gas with Season 35’s casting. Although the full roster of celebrity participants hasn’t been unveiled yet, the initial revelations promise to bring some serious reality-television scandal. And the rumors that have popped up online are even more shocking.

ABC delivered the first details on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars at Hulu’s Get Real event on April 22. It already felt like a given that the long-running reality staple would be returning, so the pickup wasn’t all too shocking. But the first two superstar contestants certainly feel incredibly of-the-moment.

And the timing couldn’t be better, considering 2025’s Season 34 made headlines like never before for its standout cast, which included hunky siblings, Mormon Wives drama, and even some scintillating dating rumors. This time around, the dancehall is leaning into the reality TV universe even more, bringing in a robbed Traitors finalist, and the Summer House star whose dating life has taken over the internet recently.

The First 2 Celebrity Dancers Are Bringing The Drama

ABC has announced that Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller will strap on their dancing shoes for this season. Higgins first made her name on the fifth season of Love Island, where she made it to the finals. She was such a standout contestant, that she has since become the host of Love Island USA’s aftershow Aftersun. Most recently, she made it all the way to the end of Traitors Season 4, where she ended up getting blindsided by her closest alliance, Rob Rausch. To really spice things up, there’s also a rumor that Rausch will be cast alongside Higgins, although that has not been confirmed.

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At the start of 2026, Higgins expressed her interest in Dancing with the Stars in an interview with Elite Daily. “I've never danced in my life. I could be the worst, but I would love to give that my all,” she said.

The other contestant who has been confirmed is Ciara Miller, who has also appeared on The Traitors, but is best known as a mainstay on Summer House.

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Miller’s casting comes at a particularly interesting time, as she is currently in the middle of one of reality TV’s biggest scandals of the moment. She recently discovered her ex-boyfriend West Wilson has begun dating her close friend and co-star Amanda Batula.

The Premiere Date Is Months Away

ABC confirmed Season 35 will kick off this fall. The show consistently returns every September, so mark your calenders.