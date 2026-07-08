After nearly six weeks in the Love Island USA villa, the islanders seem to be getting antsy. Besides Casa Amor and one jet-skiing date for Brinity, the cast has not gotten many opportunities to escape their neon-lit quarters. But in Episode 31, the girls were treated to a water park day in Fiji — and yes, they visited the same spot that hosted Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown for their splashy date in Season 7.

The much-needed time away gave the remaining women — Aniya Harvey, Trinity Tatum, Melanie Moreno, Kayda Bosse, Tierra Davis, and Kenzie Annis — a chance to have some fun in the sun. Plus, the episode made a strong case for adding a water park to your summer itinerary, as audiences watched the women race through the inflatable obstacle courses and steep water slides before chatting about their relationships on lounge chairs by the pool.

On the show, the girls were whisked away to the water park secretly and seamlessly. But IRL, it’s a bit of a journey to get there from the villa. Here’s exactly how to visit Love Island USA water park for your own girls’ getaway.

The Love Island Water Park Is On Denarau Island

Over the years, Love Island has made Fiji a set-jetting destination for fans. While there are plenty of sights to see on the tropical island, the show’s go-to water park deserves a spot on the list. Big Bula Waterpark on Denarau Island is the filming location of choice, and it’s about a 90-minute boat ride from the villa in the Mamanuca Islands.

If you’re thinking of planning your Fiji trip around staying nearby the villa, like some fans on TikTok have, you’ll need to book a catamaran to get to the Big Bula Waterpark.

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Once you arrive, you’ll have access to the tube rides, giant slides, and inflatables you’ve seen on-screen. Of course, production was able to shut down the entire park, so the girls could have it all to themselves. If a complete buy-out is not in your budget, you can get a single adult ticket for $89 instead. Another option? Save some money by going with a group. The park’s family of four group price is $330 (divided by four, about $83 each). For those planning to skip the rides and spend the day sunning, it’s even cheaper. The price for entry alone is $15. Additional costs also include towel and locker rentals, which are both $8 with a $10 deposit.

Love Island has proven that this is a cute plan for a girls’ day out (especially if you’re planning on a post-pool heart-to-heart), but it can also be a fun date idea for the person you’re seeing — whether you’re still getting to know each other (like Huda and Jeremiah) or “exclusively dating” (like Zach Georgiou and Kayda).