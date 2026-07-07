Kenzie Annis has been stirring things up in the Love Island USA villa, and although her “exploring” is somewhat surprising to her mom and dad, parents Tim and Christy Annis believe she’s playing the dating competition exactly as it’s meant to be played. In recent weeks, Kenzie has come under fire for being at the center of multiple love triangles, and a perception that she’s unwilling to settle down with one partner. However, her dad tells TMZ that outside of the reality TV world, Kenzie is totally monogamous: "She's a one guy kind of girl, that's all she's ever been."

So, while it may be out-of-the-ordinary to see their daughter exploring several different connections, Kenzie’s parents can understand that it’s all part of the Love Island experience. What they can’t get behind is how their daughter’s actions are being misinterpreted by the men in the villa and some viewers. “I feel for Kenzie,” Tim said. “She thinks she's being open and doing everything the show is asking her to do, and doesn't understand why she's being judged negatively.”

In particular, the other islanders balked at Kenzie comparing her kisses with several men as more like a handshake to feel out possible connections. But Kenzie’s parents understood what their kid was trying to communicate. "Kissing is about discovering intimacy and if you are a fit. If they're there to discover love, I don't see how you don't kiss people," Tim said.

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Mom and dad also weighed in on Kenzie’s various connections. The one they really disapproved of was Corbin Mims, whom Kenzie shared a secret makeout session with while she was still coupled up with Caleb McDaniel. Her parents said they were never fans of Corbin, and found him to be “majorly disrespectful” in Casa Amor.

After her entanglement with Corbin and Caleb, Kenzie coupled up with Dylan Wrona, but also tested a connection with Gal Tshnieder by kissing him. Her parents defend this action by saying Kenzie and Dylan didn’t have a conversation about making things exclusive at that point.

Mr. and Mrs. Annis concluded by sharing they’re rooting for Kenzie’s romance with Dylan, and are looking forward to meeting him after the show.