Love Island's Kenzie Responds To Possibly Doing Dancing With The Stars

For all the various reality shows that Dancing with the Stars dips into, it has yet to cast someone from Love Island USA. But that may change after Season 8 of Peacock’s dating series, and it’s all thanks to Kenzie Annis. The Georgia native was a hot topic in the villa due to her willingness to explore several potential partners, but what really stole the spotlight was her signature acrobatic technique. She dropped into the splits so often, fans began affectionately referring to the move as her “clam slam.” And it’s caught the attention of a Dancing with the Stars pro.

Shortly after her elimination right before Season 8’s finale, Kenzie shared a TikTok video lip-syncing with her partner Dylan Wrona. In the comments, DWTS dancer Ezra Sosa encouraged Kenzie to consider joining the dancing competition as her next reality project. “The mirrorball is CALLING your name,” Ezra wrote. And Kenzie responded with shocked excitement: “SHUT THE FRONT DOOR.”

While Kenzie has not yet been officially cast for Dancing with the Stars, she seems like a very obvious choice for the show. She has a competitive dancing background, having placed in the 2017 National Finals. And her time on Love Island proved that her nonstop splits will always get audiences to turn up. She further showed off her choreo skills by winning the karaoke challenge with a dance-heavy routine alongside Dylan.

Peacock

Adding to Kenzie’s chances, the currently casting Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars heavily leaned into Love Island connections with its first two celebrity contestant reveals. Back in April, Season 35 revealed that former Love Island star Maura Higgins will be competing, along with Ciara Miller, who hosted Aftersun for Kenzie season of Love Island.

An issue that might get in the way of Kenzie participating in this season of DWTS, though, is her sure-to-be-packed schedule. Having just been thrust into fame, Kenzie will likely be fielding several major opportunities in coming months, which could get in the way of the intensive training required for Dancing with the Stars, which is expected to kick off in September. Fans will have to wait to see if Kenzie can bring her splits to the ballroom in the next couple months.