The winner of Love Island USA Season 8 has issued her first royal decree after logging back into her social media after weeks away. On July 14, Trinity Tatum made her Instagram return by first sharing an adorable photo of herself and her new boyfriend Bryce Dettloff. After that, she got down to business, posting a statement defending Zach Georgiou — despite viewers picking up on a lot of animosity between the two islanders.

Despite making it all the way to the finale in his relationship with Kayda Bosse, Zach has received a lot of blowback online for certain manipulations. His antagonistic attitude towards Trinity has been called out in particular. As Zach’s bestie Bryce was starting to fall for Trinity, Zach planted seeds of doubt, telling Bryce that she isn’t a good match for him. Trinity also frequently joked about not enjoying Zach’s intimate bromance with her boyfriend.

Because of this apparent tension between Trinity and Zach, it was surprising for Trinity to come to his defense right when she got her phone back.

“Coming out of the villa one I want to say I’m very blessed and appreciative of the love & support everyone has given me. With that being said I wanna say the hate & ignorant comments some of you guys are doing regarding Zach is absolutely not okay and needs to stop,” Trinity wrote to her Instagram Stories. “It’s very disheartening and we are people just like everyone else. We genuinely have love for each other inside and out of the villa and he’s one of the most amazing people I’ve met so please have some empathy.”

Trinity concluded by tagging the rest of the final four couples, all of whom reposted the statement.

While it seems clear that Season 8’s finalists are putting up a united force against any big drama, they still have not seen the full extent of what happened in that villa at this point.

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While the cast seems mostly friendly upon leaving Fiji, past seasons have shown just how messy things can get once the islanders really get to see the show and what’s been going down on social media. So, tunes may change when the reunion comes around on Aug. 31.