Spoiler alert: This post discusses the first two episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2.

Right from the beginning of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2, it’s clear that one cast member is persona non grata. Although Pepe Garcia made it to the Love Island USA Season 7 finale with Iris Kendall as his romantic partner, what was once a loving connection has turned into some serious bad blood. Kendall and her boyfriend TJ Palma noticeably want nothing to do with Garcia on the new series, but has anything changed since filming together? The couple spills the tea to Elite Daily.

On Love Island, Kendall briefly dated Palma before he was eliminated, and then she explored a connection with Garcia. However, Kendall and Garcia ended things after leaving the villa, and Kendall rekindled her bond with Palma in the real world. Because of the awkward situation, things haven’t exactly been copacetic between the happy couple and Kendall’s ex — with Kendall admitting she was surprised to learn Garcia agreed to film Beyond the Villa with her.

“I didn't know he was going to be on the show until the final cast was revealed,” Kendall says. “I kind of thought he wouldn't do it, because he always said he’s not really into TV. So it was strange, but I was kind of just like, ‘Whatever.’”

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For Palma, it was important to set clear boundaries when it came to interacting with Garcia, especially since he claimed in the first episode that Garcia lied to Kendall about Palma hooking up with another woman in an effort to break them up. Because of that, Palma avoided Garcia while filming the new series.

“I'm not going to insert myself in a conversation where he's present,” Palma says. “There's just a line that everyone has, and once you cross it, there's no coming back.”

That sentiment has not changed in the months since filming Beyond the Villa. “We're not friends,” Palma plainly states, with Kendall agreeing.