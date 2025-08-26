Here's What's Really Going On With Iris & Pepe After Love Island

When Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia entered the Love Island USA Season 7 villa together as bombshells, they had no idea they’d be leaving together too in a completely new situation. Throughout their journeys in the villa, both of them made other strong connections before finally discovering a romance with one another. When they left the show, there were some questions about whether Iris and Pepe would continue with each other, or run back to their former partners. Now, they’re revealing where their relationship stands.

Iris and Pepe were asked about their post-villa trajectory during the Aug. 25 Love Island USA Season 7 reunion. They explained that while still exclusive, they are seeing some differences in how they define things. Iris said Pepe doesn’t see the need to put a “boyfriend/girlfriend” label on things once they’re exclusive, while Iris herself believes he should ask her to be his girlfriend if that’s what he wants. Despite this, she said they are headed in that direction... although recent Instagram activity may indicate otherwise.

Before the reunion, fans had a lot of questions about how Iris and Pepe’s relationship was adjusting to the real world, especially after Iris was spotted reuniting with TJ Palma shortly after the season ended. Pepe also got in touch with his former island match Hannah Fields after the show, but despite that, Pepe and Iris were still going strong right after filming.

Pepe confirmed that he and Iris were only seeing one another after they got back from Fiji, although he was resistant to put a label on their relationship. “We both date in very similar ways,” Pepe told People on July 18. “We just want to focus on one person right out the wave, or if the wave just continues to go, then just be together, but just be happy. That's all we care about for each other. ... We're both very honest with everything. So just enjoy time together. It's hard to enjoy time with one person and give that one person your all when you're talking to somebody else.”

At the time, Pepe and Iris revealed their relationship was exclusive, but still wanted to keep the expectations and vibes casual. “We just want to be together and hang out together and just see what happens,” Pepe said. “Try to take it as normal as possible.”

However, fans noticed a potential crack in the relationship after the reunion was filmed. On Aug. 25, social media blew up when it was pointed out that Iris and Pepe no longer follow each other on Instagram. It sure looks like some things may have changed for them since filming the reunion...