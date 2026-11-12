It’s not every day the chronically online get an instantly iconic, meme-able celeb quote, and it’s even less common that the viral moment earns its own signature beverage. Recently, the stars aligned, thanks to none other than Jennifer Lawrence, Connor Wood, and yes, Smoothie King.

On Oct. 20, comedian, podcaster, and Dancing With the Stars contestant Wood revealed that Lawrence was his celebrity crush in a Buzzfeed video alongside his DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold. Lawrence responded, “I saw you on 8th Avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind.”

Predictably, Internet users lost it — as did Wood. Arnold’s TikTok of Wood reading Lawrence’s comment for the first time, and promptly crashing out over it, racked up 1.8M likes. The sound quickly went viral, and the quote itself was turned into a Halloween costume by fellow DWTS cast members Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa. But perhaps the most natural result of smoothie-gate is Wood’s new signature drink.

Starting on Nov. 5, Wood partnered with Smoothie King, honoring the moment with the “Paid Me No Mind” smoothie. But is good enough that you, too, could be so swept away by its flavor that you unintentionally disregard J. Law? I put it to the test.

The “Paid Me No Mind” Smoothie

The smoothie, which you can find for a limited time at 1,250 Smoothie King locations across the U.S., is made with whole strawberries and bananas, and features electrolytes to support hydration, 26 grams of protein, and zero grams of added sugar. Now that’s a drink I’d want post-DWTS rehearsal.

Megan LaCreta

On first glance, it’s is the ideal shade of pink for a strawberry banana smoothie. For not including any additional sugar, it’s surprisingly sweet — the perfect balance of strawberry and banana flavor (I hate when banana drowns out all the other ingredients in a smoothie). It also doesn’t taste chalky, like how some protein smoothies can.

TL;DR: I’d Ignore J. Law, Too

All in all, I’d say Connor Wood knows a darn good smoothie when he comes across one. I’m sure whatever he was sipping on that led him to miss out on meeting Lawrence was worth it, because they “Paid Me No Mind” smoothie sure is.

Rating: 5/5