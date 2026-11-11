The Dancing with the Stars cast often shares glimpses of what it takes to compete on the show via social media. Unless you’re a TV star or an Olympic athlete, though, getting to actually train with one of the pros is nearly impossible. So when Fabuloso invited me to an intimate dance class with Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, how could I say no?

Taking a break from their hectic schedules ahead of Grammy Night on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the married pros hosted a private lesson at the iconic Playground LA studio in Hollywood to celebrate their “Make Your World More Fabuloso” campaign. I used to dance competitively in high school, and watching this season of the show has made me more eager than ever to get back into a studio. Not only was this the perfect chance to lace up my dance shoes again, it also let my inner DWTS fangirl fully shine.

If you’re just as obsessed with Season 35 as I am, here’s a play-by-play of my day with Johnson and Chmerkovskiy:

Fueling Up With Erewhon

After I arrived at Playground LA on Melrose, I got a tour of the studio and mingled with the other guests. In the corner, there was a spread of Erewhon treats, including fresh juices, fruit cups, pumpkin bread, and wraps. I was a little nervous to eat too much before class, so I grabbed a bottle of water to hydrate instead.

Rachel Chapman

The goodies were available for us the entire time, so I eventually grabbed some food to refuel afterward. Chmerkovskiy even encouraged us to take as much as we could because he’s a big fan of the SoCal grocery store — he was even wearing branded socks. The DWTS studio is very close to an Erewhon, which is where Amber Glenn likes to get lunch on show days.

She previously told Elite Daily, “I love their chocolate chip cookies, so I usually will ask for one to have after my performance as my little reward.” Even though there were no cookies for us after class, I picked up a slice of the pumpkin bread. It was so delicious that I’m still thinking about it days later.

Getting In The Groove With Jenna & Val

Following a quick welcome speech, Johnson wasted no time diving into the choreo with us. She led the routine while Chmerkovskiy assisted and played DJ, queuing up the music whenever we needed it. It was a short 20-second combo, packed with salsa steps and body rolls that gave me a true taste of the Latin dances featured on the show.

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My previous dance experience includes jazz, contemporary, and hip-hop. Ballroom isn’t my forte, but I still managed to earn a shoutout from Chmerkovskiy after nailing down the steps. He even came over to dance with me during our final run-through. When I posted a clip of the moment to IG later that day, my friends commented things like “I would have fainted if Val led me like that” and “jealous!” It’s safe to say the group chat was popping off.

Catching Up After Class

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy hosted a meet-and-greet right after we wrapped, and I took the opportunity to thank them for such a fun day. It’s hard to find a good dance class in L.A. when you’re not a professional backup dancer. Luckily, the pros were incredible instructors who put together choreo that was all fun and zero stress. Getting to live out my DWTS dreams of being led by a former Mirrorball Trophy winner was just the cherry on top of it all.

Rachel Chapman

During our chat, they shared how excited they were to be taking a mini break from the demanding DWTS schedule. With the finale nearing on Nov. 24, rehearsals have only ramped up. The two even mentioned that they were headed back to the studio after class to work with their celeb partners, Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr., for Tuesday night’s show.

Despite their hard work in rehearsals, Chmerkovskiy and Dewan ended up being eliminated on Grammy Night. While it was tough to see them go so close to the finale, I’m hoping Chmerkovskiy is able to get some much-deserved rest and relaxation now — and maybe a few extra Erewhon snacks as well.