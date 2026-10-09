Zara Larsson is living the lush life. After a huge year of headlining the Midnight Sun Tour and dancing her way through everyone’s FYPs, the Swedish singer is now joining the ranks of Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo as the latest pop star with her very own Erewhon smoothie.

Available now through Nov. 7, customers can order the Midnight Sun smoothie at all Erewhon tonic bars (excluding the LACMA location). The $21 sip perfectly matches her Lisa Frank-like, beachside aesthetic with vibrant layers of fruity flavors that resemble a sunset.

A Breakdown Of Zara Larsson’s Erewhon Smoothie

So, what exactly is inside this concoction? The full list of ingredients in the Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson includes:

MALK Organic Coconut Milk

Roar Hydration Organic Dragon Fruit Punch

Cowboy Vanilla Colostrum

Eidon Silica

The Fruitist Organic Blueberries

GROW Organic Banana

Organic dragonfruit

Organic strawberries

Organic mango

Organic pineapple

Organic coconut water

Organic carrot juice

Organic lemon juice

Organic blueberry lemon glaze

Erewhon Organic A2 Whey Protein

Grassfed collagen

Organic blue majik spirulina

Organic lions mane

Cordyceps

Pretty much, if you can’t decide on just one fruit, you’re in luck. The Midnight Sun is essentially a tropical cornucopia, packing a whopping 19 different ingredients into a single cup. With so much going on, I was genuinely curious to see how well all of those flavors would play together. Below, get the full scoop on whether it actually tastes as good as it looks.

Does The Midnight Sun Actually Taste Like Summer In A Cup?

I’ve tried almost every celebrity Erewhon release to date — we’re talking over 20 smoothies — and this is easily the most gorgeous sip I’ve seen. The blend of dragonfruit pink with yellow and blue on the bottom really does look like the perfect sunset.

Rachel Chapman Erewhon INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Fair warning, though: No two drinks are exactly the same. My smoothie was a little darker and more bold than the press images, and the one Larsson posted on her own feed had more yellow than blue. But hey, even if each cup looks slightly different, they’re all stunners — and honestly, that's true of real sunsets, too.

While it obviously wins on looks alone, the taste is also a vibe. The Midnight Sun channels major summer vibes by mixing tropical fruits and coconut. The result? A drink that is somehow tart and creamy at the same time, all while having the perfect amount of sweetness. I truly couldn’t put it down. At times, the flavor even reminded me of the Fruit Roll-Ups snacks I loved as a kid, giving me some serious, Ratatouille-style childhood nostalgia with each sip.

TL;DR: Zara Larsson Should Add Smoothie Maker To Her Resume

Erewhon

Larsson’s Erewhon drink nailed every single element I look for, from aesthetic to taste. I would even put it right next to Hailey Bieber’s iconic Strawberry Glaze Smoothie as my all-time favorite. My only request is that Erewhon makes it a permanent menu item, so I can continue pretending it’s summer all year long.

Rating: 5/5