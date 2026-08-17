And the latest celeb to join the Erewhon smoothie club is... Sydney Sweeney. Her drink of choice? A chaotic liquid mashup heavily inspired by the most important meal of the day: breakfast.

When the Euphoria alum is grabbing brekkie at the popular SoCal grocery store, she likes pairing a classic blueberry muffin with vegan coconut "bacon." Instead of picking just one of those flavors, her new Blueberry SYRN smoothie combines both morning favorites into one vibrant drink.

“The sweet taste of the morning, Sydney’s way” is how Erewhon describes the $22 bevvy. It’s available now through the end of August at all Erewhon locations. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase goes to Pink Ribbon Good, to support those battling breast and gynecological cancer.

A Breakdown Of Sydney Sweeney’s Erewhon Smoothie

To recreate a complete breakfast menu in a single cup, this drink packs a massive list of wellness and beauty ingredients:

MALK Organic Almond Milk

Banagua Organic Banana Water

Codeage Hair Vitamins

Ancient Nutrition Vanilla Bone Broth Protein

Erewhon Organic A2 Whey Protein

Organic blueberries

Organic acai

Organic banana

Organic almond butter

Organic tocotrienols

Organic lucuma

Organic maple

Organic pitaya whipped cream

Organic blue spirulina whipped cream

Organic vegan coconut bacon

Erewhon Organic Blueberry Muffin Crumbles

As someone who has tried almost every celebrity Erewhon smoothie, I knew this was one of the most unique flavor combos yet. So of course, I had to try it for myself. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Blueberry SYRN by Sydney Sweeney.

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Sydney’s Bacon-Topped Smoothie Is Surprising

The first thing I noticed about Sweeney’s Erewhon smoothie is that it easily passes the Insta-worthy requirement. The colorful creation features a gorgeous pink and blue base topped with a traditional blueberry smoothie layer. It’s beautifully garnished with muffin crumbles and chunks of coconut bacon — which looked less like breakfast meat and more like pieces of BBQ chips.

Rachel Chapman

The taste completely nailed the blueberry muffin profile. But at the same time, each sip delivered a surprising punch of savoriness from the vegan bacon. Interestingly, the crunch reminded me much more of a savory corn chip than sweet coconut or smoky bacon.

Blueberries and corn chips is not a flavor combination I would have ever thought to put together, but it honestly worked. It has a very distinct, summery picnic vibe.

TL;DR

Personally, I would have loved just the blueberry muffin elements on their own. That said, having the savory coconut bacon made it a genuinely fun foodie experience. It was even better than Elsa Hosk’s traditional blueberry cobbler Erewhon smoothie from 2024 — which I previously rated a 4.25 out of 5.

If you’d like to try this unique sip for yourself, make sure to stop by your local Erewhon tonic bar this August before it leaves the menu.

Rating: 4.3/5