Sydney Sweeney is getting some attention from Swifties. On July 16, the Euphoria actor shared a snapshot of her latest SYRN underwear drop on Instagram Stories. One pair featured the phrase, “but daddy I love him,” which is also the title of one of Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department tracks.

In her Story, Sweeney said the new drop included “panty packs with some of my lil sayings hehehe 😂.” Despite her explanation, some fans thought that the phrase was a “messy” reference to Swift’s “But Daddy I Love Him,” which the singer added to her Eras Tour set list after its release in 2024.

Sweeney’s relationship with Scooter Braun — who previously owned Swift’s masters — has only added fuel to this speculation. The duo has been connected since September 2025, but didn’t hard-launch their relationship on socials until April. Then, in June, the couple was seated a few rows behind Swift at Game 4 of the NBA finals.

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Swift has not publicly talked about Braun in years — though she did tell Time in 2023 that she thought Braun bought her masters “for nefarious reasons,” considering his friendship with Kanye West. Braun, however, recently discussed the singer during a May 28 appearance on the Second Thought podcast. “[I] went from being like, loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night,” he said about his feud with Swift. “I will say something that will really sum it up that I don’t know if I’ve ever really said: I don’t know Taylor Swift.”

According to the record executive, he only met her “three times.” He added, “There’s this big misconception that, like, we knew each other and we had this feud and I managed her for years. And people are usually shocked to find out that I legitimately don’t know her and didn’t have many interactions with her and never really knew her.”

“I will never truly understand that situation,” Braun added at the time. “To this day, I wish her nothing but the best.”