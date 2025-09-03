Nobody could have seen this romance coming. On Sept. 2, multiple outlets reported that Sydney Sweeney is indeed dating Scooter Braun. The 27-year-old Euphoria star and 44-year-old record executive have both weathered their fair share of public controversies, so it’s only fitting that their new relationship reportedly began at pretty incendiary event.

Although there had been rumors about Sweeney and Braun for a while, it wasn’t until early September that TMZ and People confirmed the nature of their relationship. Per People’s source, the two stars are “casually hooking up.” “Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard,” the source said. TMZ’s reporting echoed the not-too-serious vibe of the romance: “Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20s do — she's dating,” the outlet’s source said.

The reported romance comes about six months after Sweeney ended her seven-year relationship with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino. For his part, Braun ended his seven-year marriage to ex-wife Yael Cohen in 2021.

The romance is rumored to have begun at one of the most star-studded events of the summer. TMZ claims they first met while both attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy in late June. The hyper-luxurious nuptials became a breeding ground for celebrity gossip. And apparently, it was a bit of a matchmaking event as well.

Neither Sweeney nor Braun has publicly commented on the relationship, so a lot of the specifics about their connection are still unknown. But for those in the loop, the duo does seem to have a lot in common, especially considering both celebs aren’t afraid to stoke some backlash. In July, Sweeney courted controversy with an American Eagle ad. And Braun has been public enemy number one for Taylor Swift’s fans ever since Swift accused the former producer of bullying her after buying the rights to her first six albums in a 2019 open letter.

Sweeney and Braun may not be getting love from everyone at the moment, but at least it sounds like they’ve found one another.