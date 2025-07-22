Scooter Braun is opening up about how he feels about Taylor Swift feud, six years after he first bought her masters in 2019. At the time, Swift spoke out against the acquisition and accused Braun of bullying her. In the years since, Swift has continued to call out Braun, while he has shared a different version of the story.

Things seemingly quieted down in May when Swift announced she had bought back her first six albums. But now, it seems like Braun is still clearing the air. On Danielle Robay’s Question Everything podcast, which was released on July 17, he opened up about the situation and the rumors that he inspired Swift’s song “Vigilante Sh*t.”

“The only thing that I really regret is that it’s easy to have a monster if you never meet them. And Taylor and I have only met three times in our life, and I think at that point [the masters purchase], we hadn’t seen each other in two, three years,” he told Robay. “I was managing people she wasn’t a fan of [Justin Bieber and Kanye West], and she probably saw my name come up and was like, ‘I don’t like those people, so I don’t like him.’”

“But we never had an opportunity to sit in front of each other and actually have a conversation to this day,” he added. “And because when I was asking for that, it just never happened, it really went awry, and I chose to not say much.”

Braun seemed to have an optimistic view of the situation now. “But the cool part is, if you actually pay attention, everybody in the end won,” he adds. According to him, when Swift re-recorded her albums, the streams of the original versions also went up.

“So, funny enough, everyone involved in the saga, from a business standpoint… One, she’s the biggest she’s ever been — the biggest artist of all time. We did really well with the asset. The people who bought the asset did really well because of those spikes,” he continued. “The only thing that I’m sad about is, that’s a great example where all ships can rise and there doesn’t need to be an enemy.”

Braun also denied rumors that “Vigilante Sh*t” was about him and his ex-wife Yael Cohen. (In the song, Swift sings about enacting revenge by becoming “thick as thieves” with her enemy’s ex.) “No, because I talk to Yael every day,” Braun said.

“My ex-wife is one of my best friends, so me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff. We don’t even call each other ‘ex.’ That’s my partner, you know? That’s the mother of my children. That is my family for life. I have a tattoo on my finger that’s ‘the same team’ after my divorce, because she and I are same team for life. That’s what we say to each other,” he continued. “So no, I never thought that was about us, she never thought it was about us, and everyone else was kind of feeding into the fire. Great strategy move, but, like, nah.”