Scooter Braun is revisiting an old feud... for some reason. On Aug. 27, the record producer unexpectedly broke his radio silence on his past conflict with Taylor Swift by posting a couple jokes about where their relationship stands. It seems that after several years of drama, Braun is hoping to laugh the whole situation off now.

Braun’s Instagram stories seemed to be spurred on by Max’s recent documentary Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, which was released on the streamer in June. “I finally watched it...,” Braun posted over the documentary’s title screen. Shortly afterwards, he shared TMZ’s coverage of the celeb-filled birthday party Swift recently hosted for Blake Lively at her Rhode Island mansion. “How was I not invited to this?!?” the record exec joked, adding a hashtag to let everyone know he was trying to make a light-hearted quip: “#laughalittle.”

Unfortunately for him, Swift’s fans weren’t laughing when the posts went viral on social media.

The timing of Braun’s remarks are perplexing, given that he has only very rarely spoken about Swift in the five years since their fallout in 2019 over ownership of her music. Back then, Swift accused her former manager of “manipulative bullying” after learning he had purchased the masters of her first six studio albums.

In order to reclaim her work, Swift began the process of re-recording those six albums, releasing updated versions that also include “vault tracks” that had previously been cut from the records upon initial release. In her work since then, Swift has seemingly taken aim at Braun several times, suggesting that the bad blood has not stopped coursing over the masters dispute.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Currently, Swift is still in the middle of her re-recording process. The pop superstar has two more albums that fans have been anxiously awaiting for her to give the (Taylor’s Version) treatment to: her 2006 debut Taylor Swift and her 2017 dark era Reputation.

Hardcore Swifties have been collecting potential Easter eggs for over a year now that seemingly hint Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will arrive very soon, although none of the theories have panned out yet. Maybe Braun’s little IG “jokes” will encourage Swift to channel her most vengeful era once again.