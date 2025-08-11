Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney have both dealt with high-profile breakups recently — could they be leaning on each other for some comfort? The two longtime pals have been spotted getting very close in recent months, so much so that some rumors have started bubbling up that things may have turned romantic. Now, Kelly is addressing where his relationship with Sweeney currently stands.

MGK was a guest on Watch What Happens Live on Aug. 10, where a fan named Kyle P. wrote in to ask if the singer had ever dated Sweeney. “Kyle P., shut up, dude,” Kelly shot back.

While Kelly is keeping mum on his love life right now, fans have been curious about him and Sweeney after the two were photographed looking very friendly at a concert in Las Vegas at the start of May. While both stars have been in each other’s orbits for several years, they had both always been in relationships... until now. MGK ended things with his former fiancée Megan Fox at the end of 2024, and Sweeney called off her engagement to ex Jonathan Davino in early 2025.

If something really is brewing between MGK and Sweeney, it would be a long time coming. The stars have been connected for about seven years after first meeting on the set of the 2019 movie Big Time Adolescence. A couple years later, MGK cast Sweeney as the female lead in his pop punk musical film Downfalls High, which he released in 2021.

Since their respective breakups several months back, neither MGK nor Sweeney has been seriously linked to any new romantic partners. And it sounds like if there really is something going on between them, they’re not going to talk about it just yet.