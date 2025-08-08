Machine Gun Kelly got blunt about his breakup with Megan Fox in his new song, “Treading Water.” The track, which MGK released on Aug. 8, detailed his perspective on their split. ICYMI, in December, the twin flames called it quits only weeks after announcing that they were expecting a baby together. At the time, insiders said that Fox broke up with MGK after she discovered “text messages involving other women” on his phone.

While MGK did not address those particular rumors in his new track, he made it clear that he blamed himself for the breakup. “This'll be the last time you hear me say sorry/ That'll be the last tear you waste on me crying/ I broke this home, and just like my father, I'll die all alonе,” the lyrics read.

He suggested that dishonesty played a role in their split, singing, “Lies don't die, they grow/ And everything you try to hide eventually shows.”

MGK also revealed that he went to rehab in the wake of their split: “I wrote this in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation/ I got no phone, just a cell that I'm trapped in while my home's vacant/ I'm an inpatient, but I lost patience.”

Earlier in the track, he sang about wanting to learn and grow from his mistakes — specifically for his daughter. “The beast killed the beauty; the last petal fell from the rose/ And I loved you truly, that's why it's hard to let it go/ I broke this home, but I'll change for our daughter, so she's not alone.”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, on March 27. In April, an Us Weekly source gave an update on the exes’ co-parenting relationship. Apparently, the arrival of their daughter “really softened” them to each other.

“Megan is allowing MGK to be there and be in their daughter’s life,” the source said. “It’s all her rules, under her roof right now, and [he] has been on his best behavior. She’s just focused on their baby and is so in love.”

Still, the insider said Fox was not interested in rekindling their romance. “He has expressed he wants to make it work between them again, but she is not caving in,” the insider said. “Megan feels at peace and closed the door on the relationship.”