Megan Fox & MGK Are Co-Parenting Under The Same Roof After Their Breakup

It sounds like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s “celestial seed” is helping her parents put their differences aside. In late November, the couple broke up only weeks after their pregnancy announcement amid reports of MGK’s rumored infidelity. (At one point, TMZ claimed the they were not on speaking terms, which MGK seemingly denied.) But after welcoming their daughter on March 27, the duo has reportedly been making good on their promise of “peacefully co-parenting.”

Per Us Weekly, Fox and MGK’s co-parenting arrangement has led to the exes cohabitating at Fox’s house. “Megan is allowing MGK to be there and be in their daughter’s life,” a source told the outlet on April 2. “It’s all her rules, under her roof right now, and [he] has been on his best behavior. She’s just focused on their baby and is so in love.”

The source added that Fox and MGK are “in a good place” after welcoming their daughter, whose name has not been revealed. Apparently, MGK has been “helpful.” The source added that he is making “a huge effort” and is a “great dad.”

But that does not mean romance is in the cards for them. The Us insider said that Fox is “not taking MGK back at this point” — even if that’s what MGK wants. “He has expressed he wants to make it work between them again, but she is not caving in,” the insider said. “Megan feels at peace and closed the door on the relationship.”

“They have both really softened to each other, but Megan hasn’t forgotten the past,” another insider told the outlet. Still, per the source, MGK and Fox both “want to spend all the time they can” with their newborn — hence the living arrangements.

According to a Page Six insider, their current living situation does not sound permanent. The source clarified that the duo is “not living together,” but Fox “is letting” her ex “stay with her so he can spend as much time with the baby as possible.” MGK was also reportedly “in the delivery room when their daughter was born.”

The current set-up also gives the exes some flexibility with taking care of their daughter. “[They] don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment. They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now,” the Page Six source added.

Fox and MGK’s relationship seems to be in a much better place now compared to initial reports surrounding their split. Back in February, an insider told Us, “[Fox and MGK] don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts.” Still, at the time, the source clarified that Fox “wants [MGK] to be a part of their child’s life.”

It sounds like Fox got her wish. “The last few months alone have been difficult for [Fox],” a source told People on March 28, one day after their baby announcement. “At this point, she plans on co-parenting with [MGK], but that's it. She won't be getting back together with him.”