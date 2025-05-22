Megan Fox is finally ready to open up a bit about her recent pregnancy. Though the actor has remained silent on the highly publicized pregnancy — even wiping her whole Instagram clean a couple of months before announcing she was expecting — she made a brief return to social media to reveal an unexpected detail about her last several months. In her note, she confirmed that her newborn was not planned, but came to her as “a happy surprise.”

Fox revealed this by sharing a video of her Overcompensating cameo in a May 21 post. In the clip, Fox plays a fictionalized version of herself, posing in her iconic Jennifer’s Body look. “38 years old. Six weeks pregnant,” Fox wrote of the timing she filmed the scene, adding in parenthesis, “Unplanned but a happy surprise.”

The rest of her message was an uplifting rallying cry for women concerned with aging. “Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings,” Fox wrote. “We do not have an expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway... watch Overcompensating.”

The revelation that Fox’s pregnancy was unplanned doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, considering she ended her relationship with her former fiancé MGK shortly after announcing she was expecting. Though the couple is no longer together, they are reportedly co-parenting their first child together amicably.

Fox gave birth to the baby girl on March 27, MGK revealed in an Instagram post. The former couple has yet to share any full pictures of the almost-two-month-old, nor have they revealed her name. But given Fox’s very rare Instagram return, perhaps she’s feeling a bit more ready to share her new bundle of joy with the world soon enough.