Spoiler alert: This post discusses events in Overcompensating Episode 6.

For a closeted millennial, sometimes there’s nobody to turn to but a Jennifer’s Body poster. It’s a strangely relatable experience that Benito Skinner captures in his new series Overcompensating. And yes, he even managed to get Megan Fox herself to appear as his character’s de facto fairy godmother. “We got so lucky,” Skinner tells Elite Daily. “I honestly couldn’t believe she said yes.”

As Benny is struggling to hide his sexuality in college, he imagines his convincingly hetero obsession, Megan Fox, giving him some sage advice. For Fox’s cameo, she embodies a poster of herself to convince Benny to pursue his crush.

“I was inspired by this thing that always happened to me in college, where I’d go into a bathroom at a frat party and be surrounded by posters of all these women I loved,” Skinner says. “And I'd just be like, ‘Girls, I can't believe we're here. Let’s talk.’”

He wrote the part for Fox, hoping she might agree to appear. “I sent a letter that said something like, ‘I love you so much. Will you please do this for us if you have one day?’ And Megan said yes,” Skinner says. “It felt so special and absolutely insane.”

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Fox’s part was a brief green-screen cameo, she filmed it at her house and sent the footage to the Overcompensating team. “She’s such a professional. She steps into frame and just immediately, most of the takes are her first read of the line,” Skinner says. “She got the humor right away. I think she knew that she was on a lot of gay guys’ walls for different reasons than some other guys’ walls.”