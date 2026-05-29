Scooter Braun Says "I Don't Know Taylor Swift"

Every Taylor Swift fan knows the pop star is well-versed in bad blood, but among her many heated feuds, it’s her years-long dispute with Scooter Braun that reigns supreme. While Braun has briefly spoken about his rocky relationship with Swift in the past, he’s recently opened up about a “big misconception” he’s never revealed before. According to Braun, he’s only actually met Swift a few short times, and has never had “a substantial conversation” with her in his life. Basically, he’s borrowing an infamous phrase from Mariah Carey: “I don’t know her.”

The drama between Swift and Braun erupted in 2019 when the manager acquired Swift’s entire music catalogue, and the singer posted an open letter denouncing the deal, citing “the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at [Braun’s] hands for year.” In the years since, Swifties have interpreted many of Swift’s pointed tracks to be about Braun, and although Swift was able to acquire all of her masters in 2025, Braun is still most infamously associated with being an enemy of Swift.

But Braun says that he still can’t make sense of why he’s viewed as such a bad guy. “[I] went from being like, loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night,” Braun said on the May 28 episode of the Second Thought podcast. “I will say something that will really sum it up that I don’t know if I’ve ever really said: I don’t know Taylor Swift.”

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Braun estimated that he’s met Swift “three times” in his life, and has “never had a substantial conversation with her.” “There’s this big misconception that, like, we knew each other and we had this feud and I managed her for years. And people are usually shocked to find out that I legitimately don’t know her and didn’t have many interactions with her and never really knew her,” Braun said. “I think I spoke to her, really, once for like more than two minutes. But it was a very nice conversation. And beyond that, nothing ever.”

He went on to claim that he and Swift “never had any contact” during the 2019 ownership sale, which is why he’s still “confused” about the animosity. “I will never truly understand that situation,” Braun said. “To this day, I wish her nothing but the best.”