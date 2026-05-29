Olivia Rodrigo Finally Addresses The Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

Back in the day, Olivia Rodrigo was a proud Swiftie. As her music career took off, the “drop dead” singer was constantly referencing Taylor Swift, all the while the Life of a Showgirl singer was loudly cheering her on. However, after Rodrigo gave Swift songwriting credit on “deja vu” in 2021, the pop stars’ friendship noticeably cooled, leading to rumors of a feud. Now, Rodrigo is addressing the speculation directly.

When asked about rumors of a “frost” between her and Swift on a May 28 episode of the New York Times’ Popcast, Rodrigo explained how she handles the narrative. “I think I tried to not let it get to me or upset me. I think I just try to keep it trucking,” she said. “It was so long ago. I think there’s no use in harping on it.”

Rodrigo shared her perspective on rumored rifts and staying out of the drama: “I just try to make songs that I love and try to be kind and good to other people and supportive of other people. I’ve always tried to be like that. At the end of the day, I think that’s all you can do.”

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Rodrigo was previously asked about the status of her relationship with Swift back in 2023, when fans thought her scathing track “vampire” could have been written about Swift. (In the song, Rodrigo sings about being used by someone: “I used to think I was smart / But you made me look so naïve / The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me.”)

At the time, Rodrigo didn’t give The Guardian a clear answer about the chatter around her single and Swift. “How do I answer this?” she replied. “I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing. I was very surprised when people thought that.”