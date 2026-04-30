When I was mapping out my Stagecoach itinerary, Sydney Sweeney’s SYRN Saloon was a must-see for two key reasons: 1) I love a dive bar and 2) free underwear. The lingerie brand pop-up promised daily panty toss giveaways, constant karaoke, and plenty of old-school bar games — a curated oasis of chill honky-tonk vibes amid the chaos of the country music festival. Plus, there was always the possibility of seeing Sweeney herself, who ended up performing quite a few karaoke songs alongside celebs like Shaboozey, Bailey Zimmerman, and Riley Green.

I planned to hit SYRN Saloon on Day 2 of the festival (when most of the celebs stopped by), but that changed when the fest got cut short by an emergency evacuation due to strong winds. Instead, I made my way to the pop-up right when I arrived at 5 p.m. on Day 3. Unfortunately, that timing meant I missed the underwear freebies — which happened precisely at 4 p.m. and then again at 6 p.m., and not for a moment in between — but I did get to explore the bar at a less competitive hour, strolling through the activation while someone (not Sweeney, merp) belted out “Picture” by Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow on the karaoke stage.

Inside The SYRN Saloon

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The first thing that caught my eye was the decor — Sweeney-covered faux $100 bills covered the ceiling ad support beams, while an assortment of lace bras and undies hung from the ceiling around the bar. Signs with encouraging phrases like “Cowboy tears on the rocks” and “You look f*cking amazing” decorated the walls, while the bartenders put out two different buckets for tips — one labeled “a**” and the other “titties.” Very on brand.

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The bar offered cheeky specialty drinks, including the Just Peachy Palmer (Jameson Irish whiskey, fresh peach, black team, and lemon wheel) and Made You Look Margarita (Código 1530 Blanco tequila, fresh line, and light organic agave), but by Day 3 of the fest, I was only drinking beer. I ordered a Golden Road Mango Cart, a fruit-forward ale that was perfectly refreshing in the desert heat.

The karaoke line was over two hours long, and I knew I missed the giveaway windows, so I spent the rest of my time in the SYRN Saloon playing bar games, which included a round of darts and a few hook and ring attempts. It was a quick stop, but a great way to take a break from the sun and dust. (I only wish I didn’t wait to discover it until Day 3.) After an embarrassing darts loss, I headed back into the festival, with “Picture” stuck in my head.