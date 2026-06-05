Over the years, Erewhon has blessed our tastebuds with iconic celeb drops like KATSEYE and Laufey’s. But their latest smoothie collab has fans doing a serious double-take. Teaming up with retro SPF brand Vacation, the SoCal grocery store now has the ultimate summer-in-a-cup: the Sunscreen Smoothie.

A Breakdown Of Erewhon’s Summery Collab

The limited-time, SPF-inspired drink is actually Erewhon’s third edition of their seasonal collaboration with the “World’s Best Smelling Sunscreen” brand. And don’t worry — it doesn’t actually taste like you’re drinking a tube of lotion. Instead, the Erewhon sip is a dreamy blend of summer-coded ingredients like:

Organic banana

Organic aloe vera

Organic Tahitian vanilla

Organic blue spirulina

Sea salt

Organic coconut water

Organic coconut milk

Organic coconut soft serve

Organic coconut meat

Organic coconut whipped cream

Organic coconut flakes

What makes this smoothie different from previous versions is the inclusion of six coconut ingredients. This year, Erewhon topped things off with flaked coconuts to give it more of that Vacation-inspired flavor. It’s meant to taste exactly like what the Classic Lotion SPF 50 smells like — banana and coconut — while reminding you of sitting poolside in the summer.

The Sunscreen Smoothie is available right now at all Erewhon locations, and members can score it completely free through June 14. For non-members (or anyone looking to grab another round later in the month), the Vacation drink will be available for $11. To sweeten the deal, every single order comes with a complimentary Vacation Signature Scent Air Freshener while supplies last.

After trying the chain’s toothpaste-inspired Boka collab last year, I was eager to see how well Erewhon was able to capture the scent of sunscreen in drink form. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Sunscreen Smoothie, and whether it’s actually worth ordering this season.

The Sunscreen Smoothie Is More Banana Than Coconut

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Despite packing a whopping six coconut ingredients, all I can taste in Erewhon’s Vacation Sunscreen Smoothie is the banana — and I’m not alone. Even as I waited for my drink at the tonic bar in my local store, I overheard a few customers trying their drinks and commenting on the banana right away.

Not that I mind. In fact, banana is one of my favorite fruits, so I thought the smoothie was delicious overall. The coconut flakes on top really helped to add to the combo while giving a fun crunch. Still, it’s a bit of a letdown when you go in expecting a total coconut takeover, only to be hit with a banana that has way too much main-character energy.

What Erewhon really nailed with this collab is the presentation. The blend of blue and white reminded me so much of Vacation’s sunscreen packaging, and the texture of the smoothie was giving lotion in the best way possible. I love how campy and fun this collab is — it instantly put me in a summer mood. While I have to take off some fractional points for the coconut taking backseat, I highly recommend banana-loving Erewhon members to go and get this ASAP (especially while it’s free).

Rating: 4.8/5