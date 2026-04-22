It’s been a little over a week since Laufey assembled Hollywood’s “Wasian Avengers” for her “Madwoman” music video, and the internet still hasn’t gotten over it. (Hudson Williams, Lola Tung, Olympian Alysa Liu, and Megan Skiendiel from KATSEYE, wha-?!) So, if you’re like me and want to continue celebrating the track off her deluxe A Matter of Time: The Final Hour album, then you should head to Erewhon ASAP, where the Grammy-winning singer has her very own, limited-time celeb smoothie collab.

The Madwoman Smoothie by Laufey ($23) is available now through the end of the month at all Erewhon tonic bars. It was first launched on April 9, ahead of her first performance at Coachella Weekend 1. One fan on IG actually commented on the announcement, “I know what I’m getting after [the] Laufey concert now.”

A Breakdown Of Laufey’s Erewhon Smoothie

For anyone who is still decompressing post-music festival, you definitely deserve a little treat-yourself moment like this one. The fruity Laufey-themed sip includes:

MALK Organic Oat Milk

Real Coco Organic Pure Coconut Water

Frontier Co-Op Pink Peppercorns

Ultima Replenisher Raspberry Electrolytes

Agent Nateur holi(mane) marine collagen & pearl powder

Organic strawberries

Organic blackberries

Organic banana

Organic pomegranate juice

Erewhon Organic A2 Whey

Organic maca

Organic ashwagandha

Organic cacao

Organic coconut cream

Organic black sesame butter

Sea salt

As someone who has tried almost every celebrity Erewhon drink — from Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Smoothie — I had to see where Laufey’s collab ranks among the rest. Below, you’ll find my honest review of The Madwoman, and whether it gets two thumbs up from another Wasian in Hollywood (aka me).

The Madwoman Is For Raspberry Lovers

Laufey’s smoothie gets points for being an aesthetically pleasing sip. It is a gorgeous raspberry red color with a black and white base that is made from the coconut cream and black sesame butter. It vibes well with her pink Insta that features lots of black and white photos from her concerts.

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As far as the taste goes, Laufey’s drink gets my seal of approval there as well. I’m a sucker for raspberry, which is the main flavor I get with The Madwoman. It is a bit sweet with all the fruity ingredients like the pink peppercorns, pomegranate, strawberries, and blackberries, so anyone looking for something more tart may want to try a different drink. I really enjoyed it, though, and the coconut water from Real Coco made it extra hydrating on a warm day in Los Angeles.

My only issue was the seeds from all the fruits that kept getting stuck in my teeth. I like a crunch and some texture in my smoothies, but not when it’s a tiny, annoying seed.

TL;DR

Rachel Chapman

Laufey’s Erewhon smoothie is picture-perfect and a true sweet treat once you get past the seeds. It’s much better than her “Madwoman” co-star Skiendiel’s KATSEYE smoothie, but I’m not sure it’s going to top fellow Coachella baddie Barbie’s Birthday Wish as my favorite of all time.

Rating: 4.8/5