Christina Aguilera wants you to treat yourself to a few of her favorite things. The “Genie In a Bottle” singer is the latest celeb to collab with SoCal grocery store and tonic bar Erewhon on a limited-time smoothie and, oh, how I wish it was a keeper.

Christina Aguilera's Favorite Things drink is a delicious and exclusive blend of vanilla, almond, and raspberry sauce that’s meant to taste like a slice of tarte aux framboises (aka raspberry pie). When the $20 smoothie first launched in December, Xtina shared on Instagram, “I had such a blast creating my Favorite Things smoothie!”

Even though the drink was made to spread “Christmas magic” during Aguilera’s favorite time of the year, fans can order this through the end of January.

A Breakdown Of Christina Aguilera’s Erewhon Smoothie

The Favorite Things sip really does have so much greatness mixed in. The full lineup of 18 ingredients includes:

MALK Organic Oat Milk

Vita Coco Famer's Organic Coconut Water

Biosil Collagen

Erewhon A2 Vanilla Whey Protein

Organic banana

Organic almond butter

Organic maple

Organic lucuma

Organic tocotrienols

Holiday raspberry sauce with Luxe Beauty Organic Astaxanthin, organic raspberry, organic dates, organic maple syrup, organic lemon juice, organic beet juice, organic chia, organic pomegranate, and organic blue spirulina

As someone who has tried almost every celebrity Erewhon smoothie, I couldn’t wait to taste-test this treat. Below, you’ll find my honest review.

Christina’s Smoothie Is Better Than Hailey’s

Rachel Chapman

With a name like Favorite Things, I had high expectations and this sip did not disappoint. The most surprising thing was how much Aguilera’s smoothie tastes like a slice of raspberry pie from a fancy Parisian bakery. If I wasn’t aware of the tarte aux framboises influence, though, I would have thought this was just an elevated PB&J smoothie — in the best way possible.

The magical blend of almond, vanilla, and raspberry flavors is so nutty, sweet, and tart all in one. I *really* loved the almond butter and coconut water that made this super creamy; according to the brand, Vita Coco is Aguilera’s “top pick.” I also would like a bottle of the holiday raspberry sauce to put on waffles, ice cream, and homemade lattes.

TL;DR

Christina Aguilera's Favorite Things was so delicious that I couldn’t put it down. It’s even better than Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Smoothie, which I ranked as the best Erewhon celeb collab. I just wish this wasn’t $20 because I need to order it again before the Favorite Things Smoothie is off the menu, and I’m trying to save money at the start of the new year. I guess I’ll have to go over budget, because what a girl wants is this.

Rating: 5+++/5