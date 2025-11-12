Erewhon has had some exciting celeb collabs, from Hailey Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter. But the grocery store’s latest drop is a little more surprising. It partnered with oral care brand Boka, and the result is a toothpaste-inspired smoothie that you can get for free (!!!) until Nov. 14.

The all-new Mint Condition Smile Smoothie launched on Nov. 1 as Erewhon’s November Member Drink. That means if you have an Erewhon membership, you can get the $11 sip for free now through Nov. 14. The green drink gets its inspiration from Boka’s popular Ela Mint n-Ha Toothpaste with the following ingredients:

Citrus Green Tea

Coconut Milk

Mint

Mango

Banana

Coconut Cream

Chlorophyll

Blue Spirulina

Cacao Nibs

Coconut Flakes

Silica

While the smoothie is free for members for the first two weeks after the drop, the Mint Condition Smile will be available for purchase all November long. I’ve taste-tested almost every single celebrity Erewhon smoothie, starting with Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze sip, and this is by far the most unique with its toothpaste inspiration. I got my hands on the mint bevvy for myself, and ahead, you’ll find my honest review:

Boka’s Toothpaste Smoothie Is So Fresh & So Clean

Boka

I’m a fan of mint drinks like mojitos, so when you ignore the toothpaste of it all, this isn’t as shocking as you might think. I was curious, though, about the combination of citrus green tea and mint, which are the two main ingredients found in Boka’s Ela Mint n-Ha Toothpaste.

Upon my first sip, I wasn’t completely sold on the Mint Condition Smile. The fruity citrus and mint flavors were both so strong, and didn’t blend together as well as something like chocolate and mint. However, the combo grew on me. What I loved was how refreshing this entire drink was. It felt light and clean like brushing my teeth, so Erewhon nailed it with the toothpaste vibes.

This isn’t as decadent and sweet as something like Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Smoothie or Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Wellness Smoothie (my two favorite Erewhon collabs), but this is a delicious sip for its more affordable price tag.

Rachel Chapman

If you’re a fan of mint, I highly recommend you try the Mint Condition Smile while it’s on the menu. I would give it a 3.5 out of 5. What would really win me over is if the Cacao Nibs were actual chocolate chips, and mixed within the smoothie to make it sweeter, more exciting, and give it a little crunch.