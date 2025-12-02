It’s the most wonderful time of the year — hot chocolate season. With the weather extra crispy outside, there’s no better way to warm up than with a cup of delicious hot cocoa, and Erewhon has a unique take on the classic sip for a limited time.

In collaboration with FOND Regenerative, the SoCal grocery store has added a Spicy Bone Broth Hot Chocolate to its tonic bar menu. The seasonal sip combines the flavors of a nostalgic hot cocoa with FOND’s Ginger and Cayenne Beef Bone Broth to create a drink that’s sweet, savory, and a little spicy.

A Breakdown Of Erewhon’s ~Spicy~ Hot Cocoa

The full ingredients list for the bone broth hot chocolate includes:

Fond Bone Broth Beef Ginger & Cayenne

Coconut milk

Maple syrup

Cacao powder

Cinnamon

Cayenne

The 12-ounce specialty sip is available at any Erewhon tonic bar and on the app from now through the end of December for just $11. Erewhon members can also get a complimentary Spicy Bone Broth Hot Chocolate until Dec. 14 to enjoy as you shop.

After being inspired by Kourtney Kardashian to try bone broth for the first time (and actually loving it), I was super intrigued by this collab featuring my favorite holiday drink. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Erewhon and FOND’s Spicy Bone Broth Hot Chocolate:

Erewhon’s Bone Broth Hot Chocolate Is Giving Soup

Erewhon

When you’ve got an interesting collab like this one, it can go one of two ways: The contrasting flavors blend together or there’s one ingredient that takes over. With the Spicy Bone Broth Hot Chocolate, it was the latter — and not the way I imagined.

I really thought this was going to be a hot cocoa with a subtle savoriness. Instead, this was pure bone broth flavor with a possible sweetness. If I didn’t know this was supposed to be hot chocolate, I would have just assumed it was soup in a cup. That’s not to say it wasn’t delicious. In fact, I really enjoyed Erewhon’s Spicy Bone Broth Hot Chocolate once I realized it wasn’t the kind of hot chocolate I had in mind.

I should have known this wasn’t going to be super sweet since it was just cacao powder. I just immediately think of the nostalgic Swiss Miss I had as a kid whenever I see hot chocolate on the menu. I also wouldn’t say this was super spicy either. The main character here was the savory and salty bone broth with a very subtle kick from the cayenne and ginger.

TL;DR

I don’t know if I would recommend this to just anyone, but fans of bone broth will love it. (Hello, Kourtney!) I would even suggest my soup-loving besties give this a try when they want something delicious to warm them up from the inside. As Adam Driver would say, “Good soup.”

Rating: 4/5

If you’re not near an Erewhon but still want to give this a try. FOND has a Spicy Hot Chocolate Bundle available online now that includes the recipe and a limited-edition mug.