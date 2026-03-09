There’s a new it girl on Erewhon’s smoothie roster: Barbie. As the OG California girl from Malibu, it just makes sense for Barbie to partner with the viral grocery store on the brand’s first-ever drink with a character.

The Birthday Wish Smoothie by Barbie isn’t just another Insta-worthy sip either. It’s a cake-inspired treat to celebrate Barbie’s birthday on Monday, March 9. Fans will be able to order the $21 Birthday Wish Smoothie starting on her big day, and it’ll be available at all Erewhon tonic bars through April 8.

A Breakdown Of Erewhon’s Barbie-Inspired Smoothie

The sweet treat, which is pink like Barbie’s Dreamhouse, is a gorgeous blend of the following ingredients:

MALK Organic Oat Milk

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water

Zuma Valley Coconut Whip

Beyond Good Pure Ground Vanilla

Good Dee's Sprinkles

Regenerative Organic Certified Erewhon A2 Whey

Organic GF oats

Organic banana

Organic tocos

Organic goji berries

Organic maple syrup

Organic pitaya

The final product looks like a slice of birthday cake with layers of pink coconut whip and colorful sprinkles on top.

Lucky for me, I was able to sample Barbie’s Erewhon smoothie ahead of its launch. Below, you’ll find my honest review of where it ranks among the other celeb sips.

Barbie’s Erewhon Smoothie Is A Dream

Erewhon Erewhon INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Step aside, Hailey Bieber, because Barbie is coming for the Strawberry Glaze Smoothie’s crown. From first impressions alone, The Birthday Wish Smoothie by Barbie is a 10 out of 10 in presentation. It really does look like a birthday cake with layers of frosting (aka the coconut whip) and Good Dee's Sprinkles. It both nails the birthday party vibes and Barbie theme with the bright colors and pink finishes.

Just like Barbie, this drink is much more than just a pretty face. The actual smoothie is delicious as well. I was worried this might be overly sweet like a milkshake. There is a difference between smoothies and milkshakes, and Erewhon has definitely made “smoothies” that belong more on a dessert menu. However, Barbie’s drink has the optimal level of sweetness and is very fruit-forward.

The main ingredients I could taste were the bananas, oats, and vanilla. The Birthday Wish also has a tasty crunch from the sprinkles, which I really enjoyed. I prefer some texture in my smoothie so it’s not boring, and Good Dee's Sprinkles were crunchy, delicious, and added just the right amount of color.

TL;DR

I’ve never finished an Erewhon smoothie as fast as I did The Birthday Wish by Barbie because I loved it so much. I just wish it was around longer than just a month.

Rating: 5/5

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

If you want to try The Birthday Wish Smoothie by Barbie, stop by Erewhon before April 8. Each purchase will donate $2 to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, so you’re making a difference for other Barbie girls while celebrating the OG blondie on her birthday.