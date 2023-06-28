Calling all Barbie girls wishing to live in a Barbie world. Airbnb is opening the doors to Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse for lucky fans this July in honor of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Barbie is known for her high heels and pink fashion palette, but her name has also become synonymous with her iconic DreamHouse. Now, her house has been made life-size and available for booking. I was able to take an early tour of Airbnb’s Barbie Malibu DreamHouse before guests are able to reserve their overnight stay near the beach, and I can confidently say life in plastic really is fantastic.

Located on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, the Barbie DreamHouse sits atop a hill that overlooks the ocean. You can actually see the hot pink Barbiecore house from the street below, and it looks as though someone just supersized the play set and placed it there. While it’s Barbie’s DreamHouse, Ken has taken over and is serving as host of the two one-night stays through Airbnb. He’s even decorated the place with his go-to western aesthetic, which means you’ll find his cowboy boots, hats, and even his plastic horse in the bedroom. Ken also loves the three B’s: Barbie, the beach, and blading. The Malibu DreamHouse has all three with a mini disco roller rink, a rooftop overlooking the beach, and easter eggs to the Barbie movie thrown in as well.

If you’d also like to try on clothes from Barbie’s wardrobe, take a dip in the infinity pool, and dance the night away to the Barbie soundtrack, here’s everything you need to know in order to book the Malibu DreamHouse Airbnb.

How To Book Airbnb’s Barbie Malibu DreamHouse

Hogwash Studios

The booking window opens for the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 17 at 10 a.m. PT. One of two lucky guests will be able to reserve a spot for the stays, which will take place on July 21 and July 22 — just in time to celebrate the Barbie movie in theaters. The stay isn’t part of a contest, which means they are available on a first come, first serve basis, and you’ll need to provide your own travel to and from Malibu.

While you may need to pay for travel, the reservation is totally free. It’s also for up to two guests, so you can bring the Skipper to your Barbie or your Ken for a romantic night away. Even though it’s just one night in the Barbie DreamHouse, you’ll have plenty to do and you’ll want to pack a Barbiecore outfit so you look your best while capturing content by the pool, at the gym, or just lounging in Ken’s bedroom.

What’s Included In The Barbie Malibu DreamHouse Airbnb Stay?

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Joyce Lee Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/9 PREV NEXT

The Barbie Malibu Airbnb really feels like you’re playing with a DreamHouse and you’re the doll. When you first arrive, you’ll see a hot pink slide that looks just like the one in Robbie’s Architectural Digest tour of Barbie’s DreamHouse. Robbie said the slide was her “favorite design feature” of the Barbie DreamHouse in the film, and the one in the Airbnb is also a highlight. It even has a faux pool at the bottom because there is “no water in Barbie Land.” There has water IRL, though, which is why there’s an infinity pool that guests can enjoy as well.

You’ll find a mix of real objects and plastic ones to make you feel like a real Barbie doll. For instance, the grill has plastic meats and the fire pit is actually fireproof. Instead of a real horse, there is a life-size plastic one stationed in the bedroom, which is heavily western themed. There are cowboy hats lining the walls above the round bed, which looks just like the one in the movie. That’s not the only Barbie easter egg, though. You’ll also find tons of clothes from the film in Barbie’s wardrobe, including Ken’s black western shirt, his white fur coat, and her pink heel from the iconic Barbie foot scene from the trailer. After you see the movie, you’ll be able to spot even more nods to film hidden in the decor.

I was told that the Beefy Body Brine by the rooftop gym was another prop from the film. You can workout like Ken up there, or just enjoy the views with a telescope for stargazing. When the sun does go down, you’ll want to hang out on the outdoor disco dance floor. There is a working record player and disco ball overhead that is stunning in the daylight or at night. By booking the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse, you’ll also get to take home a piece of the “Kendom” — a surfboard and Barbie Impala roller skates. As Ken says in the movie, “I literally go nowhere without them.” Now, you can too.

Just getting to walk around the Malibu DreamHouse made me feel like a kid again. I can’t imagine what it would be like to play house as Barbie and Ken for a whole night. It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re just living in it.