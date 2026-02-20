KATSEYE may be singing about eating zucchini in their latest single, “Internet Girl,” but the Grammy-nominated group wants you to drink their Erewhon smoothie as well. The global girl group consisting of Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung have joined celebs like Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo as the latest it girls to create their own drink for the viral SoCal grocery chain.

A Breakdown Of KATSEYE’s Erewhon Smoothie

The Gabriela Smoothie by KATSEYE is a tart and sweet blend of the following ingredients:

MALK Organic Coconut Milk

Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water

Vanilla COCOYO

Raw coconut yogurt

Nate's Organic Honey

Organic cherry

Organic pineapple

Organic mango

Organic banana

Organic beet juice

Organic saffron

Organic ashwagandha

Organic maca

Organic dates

Organic pitaya coconut cream

Mixed together, the smoothie is a gorgeous red shade that matches the looks KATSEYE wears in the “Gabriela” music video. When posting about the smoothie on IG, which arrived on Feb. 13, the group even hinted that it was the perfect sip for Valentine’s Day. Even though the holiday of love may be over, you can still get the $22 Gabriela Smoothie at Erewhon now through the end of February.

I’ve tried almost every celebrity Erewhon drink, and as a fan of KATSEYE, I couldn’t let this limited-time smoothie come and go before I could taste-test it as well. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the gorgeous bevvy, and where it ranks among the rest.

KATSEYE’s Smoothie Is Hard To Decipher

There is a lot going on in the Gabriela Smoothie. It’s like all the members of Katseye coming together with their individual talents to create one global sensation. This drink has a lot of fruits that overall blend together into one sweet flavor that is hard to pinpoint.

Unlike Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Smoothie, which is all strawberry, the KATSEYE smoothie is generically fruity with some creaminess from the coconut. The only piece that really stood out to me is the honey, and I could taste the bits of dates for a bit of texture.

Rachel Chapman

Aside from the taste, KATSEYE’s concoction is probably one of the most Instagrammable I’ve tried in awhile, which won me over as a foodie who values presentation as well. The gorgeous pink stripes from the pitaya coconut cream are so pretty with the bright red smoothie. I also really love that this has ashwagandha in it, which research suggests may help to lower stress. Whether it’s actually helping with my stress or not, it’s never a bad idea to treat yourself to something sweet — so thank you, KATSEYE.

TL;DR

Even though it’s not super exciting, I enjoyed the Gabriela Smoothie about as much as I appreciated Rodrigo’s Good 4 Ur Guts sip.

Rating: 4/5