Chocolate hasn’t always been an easy flavor to nail down in an Erewhon smoothie. The Kid LAROI’s recipe in 2024 was more cacao than candy bar, and Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 Ur Guts collab missed the mark on letting any chocolate shine through. Still, I was eager to try Doja Cat’s French Kiss drink as soon as it dropped — and I’m so glad I gave the chain’s chocolate blends another go.

A Breakdown Of Doja Cat’s Erewhon Smoothie

The first-ever smoothie from the “Jealous Type” singer was inspired by her love for chocolate-dipped raspberries, and includes:

MALK Chocolate Almond Milk

Copra Coconut Water

Eidon Multimineral

Sun Chlorella

Grow Organic Banana

Erewhon GF Brownie

Erewhon Organic A2 Whey Protein

House-made organic raspberry sauce

Organic cacao

Organic chocolate ganache

Organic coconut whip

Organic condensed milk

Organic vanilla

Organic tocos

“It’s sweet. It’s smooth. It’s very indulgent,” the 31-year-old shared on Instagram about the picture-perfect sip, which matches her scarlet aesthetic with raspberry sauce painting the town cup red on the bottom. Along with a lining of ganache and a sprinkling of brownie pieces on top, the blend uses MALK’s Chocolate Almond Milk to really deliver a rich cocoa taste. As a chocolate lover, I couldn’t wait to pick this up on my latest Erewhon run. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Doja Cat’s French Kiss Smoothie and whether it’s worth $21.

Doja Cat’s Erewhon Smoothie Is What I’ve Been Waiting For

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With how much Erewhon likes to top off its smoothies with cacao nibs as a “chocolate” substitute, I had almost lost all hope for a legit chocolate drink from the SoCal grocery chain — until I tried Doja Cat’s French Kiss Smoothie. It’s a true chocolate treat that is both rich and delicious, and it reminded me of a really great milkshake from a late-night diner.

I would have been fine with just the chocolate, but the raspberry sauce on the bottom added a fun flavor combo to keep things interesting. If you love chocolate-dipped raspberries as much as Doja Cat, you need to go to Erewhon ASAP. Just make sure you give your smoothie a good stir first to blend everything together, or you’ll get a strawful of tart raspberries.

TL;DR: (French) Kiss Me More

Every Erewhon smoothie is a bit of a splurge, but the limited-time French Kiss Smoothie by Doja Cat is *so* worth trying while it’s on the menu this November.

Rating: 5/5