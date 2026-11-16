Doja Cat's Erewhon Smoothie Is Chef's (French) Kiss
This $21 collab tastes like a chocolate-dipped raspberry dream.
Chocolate hasn’t always been an easy flavor to nail down in an Erewhon smoothie. The Kid LAROI’s recipe in 2024 was more cacao than candy bar, and Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 Ur Guts collab missed the mark on letting any chocolate shine through. Still, I was eager to try Doja Cat’s French Kiss drink as soon as it dropped — and I’m so glad I gave the chain’s chocolate blends another go.
A Breakdown Of Doja Cat’s Erewhon Smoothie
The first-ever smoothie from the “Jealous Type” singer was inspired by her love for chocolate-dipped raspberries, and includes:
- MALK Chocolate Almond Milk
- Copra Coconut Water
- Eidon Multimineral
- Sun Chlorella
- Grow Organic Banana
- Erewhon GF Brownie
- Erewhon Organic A2 Whey Protein
- House-made organic raspberry sauce
- Organic cacao
- Organic chocolate ganache
- Organic coconut whip
- Organic condensed milk
- Organic vanilla
- Organic tocos
“It’s sweet. It’s smooth. It’s very indulgent,” the 31-year-old shared on Instagram about the picture-perfect sip, which matches her scarlet aesthetic with raspberry sauce painting the
town cup red on the bottom. Along with a lining of ganache and a sprinkling of brownie pieces on top, the blend uses MALK’s Chocolate Almond Milk to really deliver a rich cocoa taste. As a chocolate lover, I couldn’t wait to pick this up on my latest Erewhon run. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Doja Cat’s French Kiss Smoothie and whether it’s worth $21.
Doja Cat’s Erewhon Smoothie Is What I’ve Been Waiting For
With how much Erewhon likes to top off its smoothies with cacao nibs as a “chocolate” substitute, I had almost lost all hope for a legit chocolate drink from the SoCal grocery chain — until I tried Doja Cat’s French Kiss Smoothie. It’s a true chocolate treat that is both rich and delicious, and it reminded me of a really great milkshake from a late-night diner.
I would have been fine with just the chocolate, but the raspberry sauce on the bottom added a fun flavor combo to keep things interesting. If you love chocolate-dipped raspberries as much as Doja Cat, you need to go to Erewhon ASAP. Just make sure you give your smoothie a good stir first to blend everything together, or you’ll get a strawful of tart raspberries.
TL;DR: (French) Kiss Me More
Every Erewhon smoothie is a bit of a splurge, but the limited-time French Kiss Smoothie by Doja Cat is *so* worth trying while it’s on the menu this November.
Rating: 5/5