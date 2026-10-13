Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn definitely seems to have found her footing in the ballroom, but she hasn’t been able to crack the dancehall judges in the same way she can wow skating scorers. In Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars Season 35, Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov performed a leg extension that has now become a viral sensation. “People have been recreating the trick that we did at the very end [of our routine], and I am very appreciative of that,” Glenn tells Elite Daily.

Despite the trending move, Glenn and Pashkov’s performance only scored a 23 out of 30 points from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli — sparking outrage from fans online. “WHAT DO YOU MEAN you gave Amber a 7?” asked one viewer, while another posted on Threads, “So why are the judges downplaying how *absolutely stunning* that rumba was? Give Pasha and Amber their flowers.”

Audience backlash to low scores is not new on DWTS. Fans have always had issues, and it seems even the contestants are a bit unclear on the rubric. “It's really hard to know what deserves what,” says Glenn. “I’m confused. I want to do a performance that feels good, and that Pasha and I are proud of — whatever scores come from that, comes from that.”

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Even though there are technical rules for each dancing style, it seems a lot of the scores are subjective. Depending on dance ability, some celebs with athletic experience or dancing backgrounds may also be judged differently from a novice. This is a pretty big shift from the skating world, where Glenn is very familiar with the technical criteria. “We get these score sheets, and I know exactly what everything is worth,” she says. “With Dancing with the Stars, it’s really hard to know what deserves what.”

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At the end of the day, the judges’ scores only matter so much. “It’s also about who enjoys our performance, who wants to vote for us, and who we entertained,” she says. It’s not just what the judges have to say, it’s what the fans have to say.” That’s why Glenn spends so much of her time between rehearsals on social media. “In skating, I try to limit my time online a lot, but on Dancing with the Stars, it’s part of it. You interact with people online,” she says. “I really want to connect with people so they can get to know me, and hopefully want to vote for me.”

So, if you’re one of the fans who attempted Glenn’s incredible leg extension at home, she may have been watching. The gold medalist also has one piece of advice: “Warm up. Get your body moving before trying anything. That’s the best way you can set yourself up for success.”

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