Whenever Ariana Madix wants a quick escape to Fiji, all the Love Island host needs is a spritz of a Sol de Janeiro Intense Perfume Mist. “I’m always taken back there when I use these scents, because they have that sort of warm tropical vibe to them,” she says.

Even while starring as Connie Francis in the Broadway musical Just In Time in New York City, Madix throws a bottle in her bag to match her vibe. No. 59 brings a seductive villa energy, No. 62 is her go-to for sunny brunches, No. 91 feels like a romantic movie night at home, and No. 74 is reserved for drinks with the girls.

Between the Broadway stage, the red carpet, and the beaches of Fiji, the 41-year-old star has her skin care and glam routine down to a science — including a few beauty tricks she picked up straight from the islanders. Below, she spills everything inside her makeup bag.

How Ariana Survives The Fiji Humidity

Madix has a glam team that gets her camera-ready when she’s hosting Love Island USA and Love Island Games in Fiji, so she admits she doesn’t pack many products for herself. “When I'm on my own, I actually don't wear makeup at all,” she says, “but when I'm on set, we are all about the setting sprays.” Her makeup artist, Krystal Dawn, relies on ONE/SIZE’s Oil Sucker whenever the weather turns sticky.

“During the regular season, it's not very humid, but during Games, it does start to get really humid,” she says. “We’ve been using the Oil Sucker spray, and that's been the best.” When Madix is doing her own look, she prefers the ONE/SIZE setting spray with SPF: “That is good if I'm going to be outside.”

Side note: If you’re planning a set-jetting adventure inspired by Love Island, Madix has a few local recommendations. “We fly into Nadi, and Port Denarau has a lot of resorts and things you can do in that area. You can also take a ferry out to these smaller islands, and just be on the water and be away from the main city,” she says. “I highly recommend a trip down to the Coral Coast, but the best part of Fiji is the people. Immerse yourself in the Fijian culture.”

Ariana’s Plane Travel Must-Haves

When it comes to long-haul flights, Madix focuses on hydration before she even boards. “I use a moisturizing spray either from LANEIGE or ANUA,” she says. “I try not to do too much skin care on the plane, because I read it’s bad for your pores, so I do a bunch of moisturizing things before I fly. I also go and buy the biggest bottles of water, because no matter what they give you on the plane, it's never enough.”

ANUA isn’t just a flight staple for keeping her skin hydrated — she frequently uses the brand’s PDRN line in her routine. “I also love Medik8’s Liquid Peptides, and as far as my retinal, I’m always using the Medik8 Crystal Retinal. I use LANEIGE’s Rice Foaming Deep Cleanser every single day, and I'm also always using the COSRX Snail Mucin.”

Ariana’s Broadway Beauty Essentials

Now that Madix is back on Broadway, her makeup routine includes a few extra items. One thing that has always been a constant, though, is a tubing mascara. “It's much easier and gentle for me to get off while washing my face. That goes for both carpet and stage,” she says. Her current go-to is Thrive Causemetics’ Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara: “That's been my favorite so far.”

On stage, Madix really goes big with her lashes. “Everything is a little bit more intense,” she says. She doesn’t stick to one specific brand, though she prefers cluster lashes over a strip — and she’s easily influenced by TikTok Shop. “I always see people will have really nice-looking lashes, and I always end up just trying them off of people’s TikToks.”

The Islander-Approved Tricks In Ariana’s Glam Routine

Madix’s red carpet looks are a little more blended in than her stage makeup, and she likes to prep her skin before her glam team arrives. Along with her Medik8 and COSRX products, the Love Island host likes to moisturize with Weleda Skin Food cream. For her body, she also applies a Sol de Janeiro lotion or the brand’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream before layering on a scent like No. 59. It’s a trick she picked up from Leah Kateb during her season of Love Island. “When Leah was getting ready, she would layer her lotion and her scent to be glowing and smelling good,” she says. “That was really inspirational.”

Madix was also influenced to wear bottom lashes by Serena Page, and shouted out JaNa Craig, Trinity Tatum, and Kayda Bosse for having really cute makeup looks. “There's even times where I'm still filming, and there might be something that we picked up from one of the islanders that we start using in one of our looks,” she says.