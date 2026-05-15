Leah Kateb Says Love Island Book Is “Disgusting” & “Harmful”

Leah Kateb is not planning to read Enter The Villa, Anna Peele’s upcoming book about Love Island, which is advertised as an “unauthorized exploration of the smash reality show.” On May 14, Vanity Fair published an early excerpt of the book with the headline: “How Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch Made Love Island The Number One Reality Show in America.” Initially, Kateb shared a screenshot of the piece on Instagram Stories, featuring a short snippet about her success on the show.

However, Kateb later took down the Story. On TikTok, one fan asked her about the situation, “I like you so don’t block please but please discuss the Vanity Fair article? They dragging you really bad.” Kateb clarified her stance in a lengthy comment.

You guys want a gotcha moment so badly. I was sent a screenshot of just that small section by someone & I posted it then 5 min later im getting told to check the article (which is on me, I 100% should’ve before posting) but I never would’ve imagined in the big 2026 someone, a WOMAN, would write something like that for a well known magazine ???? Like I never would’ve have guessed wtf was actually written.

Although the snippet of the article Kateb originally shared was flattering, the article featured plenty of harsher portrayals — not only of Kateb, but also her close friends from the show, Serena Page and JaNa Craig.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

At one point, Peele described Kateb as having “a manicured beauty that was no less perfect than the usual Villa standards: hair thickened by transplant, extension, or God’s grace; boobs and butts pointed toward heaven; lips and brows zhuzhed by cosmetic dermatology; errant teeth replaced by veneers by way of Turkey or whatever dentist will throw a future Islander a deal for a post.”

Kateb continued in her TikTok comments section. “I don’t even know how what I read correlated to the article. I deleted it right away once I saw the title and was even MORE grossed out by the content of the article,” she wrote. “I think it’s disgusting, FALSE, harmful, and disrespectful. Yall can “drag” me for 40 days and 40 nights but my PEOPLE know my heart. That’s all I care abt. And everyone knows I don’t play about them. Goodnight.”